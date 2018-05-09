5 / 5 ( 1 )

How you can write better article titles and headlines

By Lisa Brown

Writing an article is challenging, but drawing in readers to actually reading what you have written is another. One needs to be careful with what you put out into the world as a writer because it will forever be attached to your name.

There are some things in life that you can take shortcuts with and some you cannot. If you want to become a successful writer, you need to understand the importance of a good headline.

Before someone decides to read your article, the headline will need to catch their attention. If that part of your article is not up to scratch, your article might not be read as many times as you would like.

Biography writing services are professional services offered to clients, but writing on the internet requires a lot more thought. This thinking goes into trying to figure out what your audience would like to read about. Here are some ways you can improve your headlines.

1. Be accurate

Before you decide on a headline, you want to make sure that you align your article with it. If your headline says 13 steps, you cannot offer 12 in your article.

Pay attention to the accuracy of your headlines if you want to gain the trust of your readers. You also do not want to oversell anything in your headline that you cannot deliver. If you say something is going to be unique, you must ensure that it is.

2. Make it go pop

When I say this, I simply mean that you can glamorize a headline without it being false. Having a little fun with your headline is not wrong and should, in fact, be encouraged.

It takes time to find the perfect balance, but once you read through a few popping headlines, it will all come together. This is when it is important to know your audience. You will be able to determine how far you can push your boundaries.

3. Get to the point

Another tip is to keep your headline short and to the point. You want to say just enough without overselling anything. There is no word count attached to this, but you need to use your discretion here.

Using 70 characters or less allows your headline to be displayed in full on the search engine pages. Anything more than that will be cut off and does not effectively communicate what you are trying to say through your headline.

4. Make lists

When you add lists to your headline that includes top 10 or best of 5 it can draw in your audience. People online want fast results and lists are a great way to do that. The human eye is automatically drawn to numbers and colors, so it is a good idea to play around with that. When you use lists, it also gives the reader a guide as to how much information will be received. As long as you stick to the number you added to your headline, you should be good.

5. Add a bit of education

Everyone goes online to either be entertained or find help. You can use your articles to do any one of these two options. If you are offering bio writing services there is a clear point of teaching.

There are also ways to educate when you write about any topic. All you have to do is go beyond what is already out there. If you add educational value to your headline, human beings are likely to check out the rest of the article.

6. Brainstorm your ideas

It is important to start the process with a brainstorming session. You want to come up with a few different options that might work and work from there. Perhaps it seems like a long process, but at the end, it is going to be worth it.

Taking time to go through the brainstorming session is going to pay off when you make the right decision. Hard work has never let anyone down.

7. Ask a question

Another way to make your headline seductive is to use a question in your headline. We love to figure things out, and even if the question wasn’t in the reader’s mind, you have just placed it there.

Now the reader has to find out what the answer is and make it more likely that the article will be read. It might not be a promotion board bio, but it is effective in the end.

8. Use your keywords

This might not be a tip for the human eye, but search engines cannot resist good keywords. Adding keywords to your headline allows your article to be moved up in search engine rankings.

A lot more people will see your heading, and if it is good, you will get more traffic. Keywords are one of the most important SEO tricks used by writers, and it is popular because it works.

9. Add some emotion

Add some level of emotion to your headline if you want to intrigue the readers. This does not have to be overused, but rather balanced with facts. Writing is more than just the technicality of it.

There is some level of connection needed between the writer and the reader. You don’t have to get soppy with this one, but just adding some emotion in there is going to make good clickbait.

10. Be confident

You want your headline to shout out confidence. There is no guessing game as far as you are concerned. You need to convince the reader that you know what you are talking about and this is going to be a phenomenal article that is going to change their lives. It is possible to go beyond all the tips and write a headline that connects with people. Once you can engage with your audience, you have won.

Conclusion

Writing a powerful and seductive headline is more than just numbers and colors. You need to speak to those who you are writing for. Knowing your audience is the first step and after that, you just need to make a connection with them.

Lisa Brown works as a content manager. She is specialized in writing useful articles for writers, students and people who want to improve their writing skills. Her hobby is reading, travelling and blogging. Lisa`s life motto is “Never stop learning because life never stops teaching”.