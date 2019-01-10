5 / 5 ( 1 )

Do you need technical WordPress help with your blog?

WordPress is a fantastic platform.

But for some, the technical side of maintaining and updating WordPress sites can be daunting or time-consuming.

A small businesses website is a necessity. But after starting a blog, you realise how much time it takes to update core files, themes and plugins as well as continually working on optimising for site speed.

On top of that, there are times when you need to solve problems but you don’t have hours to waste hunting through WordPress community forums looking for a solution.

Writing blog posts takes up more than enough of your time without having to worry about how to find the time to do backups and monitor your site security.

When you create a blog, get your custom domain, buy a premium theme and launch your business site, you want it to work for you.

You don’t want to waste hours every day, working for your blog.

If you are spending too much of your valuable time on maintaining your WordPress blog, there is now an economical solution for you.

Alternatively, you might be new to WordPress and would like guidance in the step by step process of setting up a new site or have someone do all the work for you.

In these situations, WP Hood WordPress support might be the right solution for you.

Premium WordPress management

WP Hood started supporting WordPress users in 2017.

It specialises in supplying around the clock support for all aspects of WordPress setup and management.

Whatever size business you have, from self-employed to corporate, WP Hood can take care of almost everything.

From updating your WordPress version and WordPress plugins through to hourly or daily backups and checking your site security and monitoring and rectifying outages.

While it can’t write your blog posts for you, it does offer you unlimited edits.

If you have problems with your WordPress hosting, there are solutions on offer to solve all your issues.

What services do you get?

1. Unlimited edits and re-edits

Send any changes you want to make to your blog posts, articles or landing pages. You can even ask for edits to your CSS to improve the look or functionality of your site.

2. 24/7 Monitoring

No downtime. WP Hood checks your website regularly and will know within 60 seconds if it’s down and start taking actions to ensure its back up and running.

3. WordPress security

Hackers and spammers are always an issue that needs close attention.

To ensure that you protected, WP Hood uses the latest high-quality technologies to make sure that your website is always secure and safe.

4. WordPress backups

As with all website and Internet technology, it is vital to have regular backups of your site in case of emergency.

Depending on your site needs, you can choose to have daily or hourly backups to protect your site from all contingencies.

5. 24/7 Support

The support team is available 24 hours, 7 days a week.

The first response time is under 120 minutes to let you know that WP Hood has received your request and are working on it. The majority of single-request tickets are then resolved within 24 hours.

6. WordPress consultancy

Whatever your WordPress need, from deployment to optimisation and upgrading, WP Hood can advise you.

You might want to change WordPress themes or integrate Google Analytics to monitor your traffic from search engines.

Or you could benefit from having your site loading speed accessed and improved or making your site more user-friendly.

SEO expertise and assistance is also available if you want to get more organic traffic to your site.

7. Non-binding contract

There are no fixed long-term contracts. It is a month to month service that you can cancel at any time.

Summary

WP Hood is not a service that every WordPress blogger needs. There is plenty of advice available on support forums if you know what you are doing.

If you are confident in your skills to manage your site, add free themes and plugins and do a little CSS, then it’s not for you.

But if you are struggling with the technical side of WordPress, or you are spending too much of your time maintaining your site, then this service might be a possible solution for you.

It offers you the services of WordPress experts with years of experience at an affordable price.

If you want a new WordPress site, perhaps with a WooCommerce store and payment gateways, but don’t know where to start, this could be a service you are looking for.

Take a look and see if opening a customer account would benefit your business or contact their team with any questions you might have.

Find out more about WP Hood and what it has to offer.

