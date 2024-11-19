How To Use Fronting In Writing For Extra Variety

Fronting in writing and grammar is a simple but effective tool you can use to modify a sentence.
Put simply, it moves parts like an object, adverb, or complement to the very beginning of a sentence.
Instead of following the standard subject-verb-object structure, it moves the focus of a sentence to the most important part, which can create emphasis or add variety.
It doesn’t matter if you are writing an essay, a story, or even dialogue; it can give a sentence a bit of a boost.
Why is fronting a useful grammar tool?
Fronting is an easy way to highlight the most important part of a sentence.
When you place key details or dramatic elements at the beginning of a sentence, it can help you quickly grab a reader’s attention.
It’s also an easy way to break from standard sentence patterns and add more variety to your writing.
For example, “A writer I am” is more expressive than “I am a writer.”
It’s also a handy tool for changing the tone of your writing. You can use it to add formality, a poetic touch, or even suspense.
If you are writing fiction, it can help you set the scene or mood right away, as in “On the dark horizon, storm clouds massed.”
In persuasive or opinion writing, it can help you emphasize a point, like “Never has a social problem been more serious.”
It can also make your sentences feel more conversational or dramatic, which can help with dialogue or a character’s thoughts.
However, you should use it sparingly so it doesn’t overwhelm the flow of your text.
But it isn’t just about rearranging sentence order. It’s about drawing attention to specific elements.
Types of fronting and when to use them
One common type is adverbial fronting, which occurs when an adverb or adverbial phrase is moved to the beginning of a sentence.
Unexpectedly, my train to London was on time.
This type of fronting works well in descriptive or narrative writing.
Object fronting places the object of the verb at the start of the sentence.
The truth, they saw far too late.
You use it to emphasize something, drawing attention to the most important thing in the sentence.
Complement fronting uses words that describe the subject.
A true friend, he has always been.
This one is ideal when you want to make a statement stand out and leave an impression.
You can also use negative fronting. It uses negative expressions such as never, not only, or no sooner to start a sentence.
Never have I seen such a mess.
It is effective in formal writing or situations where you want to convey strong emotion.
Lastly, prepositional phrase fronting moves a prepositional phrase to the beginning of a sentence. It’s useful for introducing a sense of place or context before any action unfolds, making it ideal for fiction.
Under the old oak tree, they had their first kiss.
Is it the same as inversion?
Fronting and inversion are closely related grammar tools, but they aren’t the same.
Sometimes, they can occur together but with different purposes and grammatical rules.
Fronting specifically moves an element of a sentence, like an object, adverb, or complement, to the front for emphasis or stylistic reasons.
Inversion, on the other hand, changes the subject-verb order.
Never have I felt such joy.
In this example, the negative adverb never triggers inversion, so the auxiliary verb “have” is moved before the subject “I.”
Fronting rearranges sentence elements for emphasis or variety.
However, inversion alters the subject-verb order, often for grammatical reasons triggered by specific words or phrases.
10 Examples in literature
You will come across this grammatical form in almost any book you read.
If you didn’t know the term, fronting in writing, you will probably notice it more often now.
To give you an idea of how useful it is, here are ten examples from literature, including one from the wise Jedi Master, Yoda.
Charles Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities: It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.
William Shakespeare, The Tempest: Full fathom five thy father lies.
Emily Dickinson, Poem 1685 (published 1929): Forever is composed of nows.
F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby: In his blue gardens men and girls came and went like moths among the whisperings and the champagne and the stars.
Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice. It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife.
J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring: Out of the frying pan into the fire.
Virginia Woolf, Mrs. Dalloway: The hours were like a string of pearls, threaded together by time.
T.S. Eliot, The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock: Let us go then, you and I, when the evening is spread out against the sky.
Hemingway, The Old Man and the Sea: With the first light of dawn, he began his journey.
Yoda, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back: Much to learn, you still have.
In classic literature or modern fiction, fronting can add depth or rhythm to help writers capture readers’ attention more effectively.
Conclusion
Although you will use it only occasionally, fronting is a helpful grammar tool that can improve your writing by adding emphasis and helping with more sentence variety.
It doesn’t matter if you are writing a narrative, persuasive argument, or dialogue.
Try experimenting with it to highlight the most important parts of your sentences for more impact.
Move elements around to try and break from the usual subject-verb-object structure.
Like any literary or grammar device, it works best when you use it sparingly, but it’s a tool every writer can use.
If it’s new to you, give it a try and see if you can occasionally find better ways to construct a sentence.
Mixing things up can only help you develop a more varied writing style.
