Invisible Repetition In Writing And How To Fix It

Every writer experiences invisible repetition in writing because it’s subtle and structural. It’s easy to spot repeated vocabulary or tic words during a quick edit using a simple “Find” search.
However, at a deeper level, repetition can occur in your use of sentence structures or grammatical patterns, which are not as easy to find.
If you have too many sentences or paragraphs starting with “I” or “then”, it’s a simple fix. But if it’s structural, then “he”, “she,” “it,” or “they” and “when”, “after”, and “later” fall into the same category but are trickier to find.
That’s why unintentional repetition can sometimes be challenging to find. But the good news is that it becomes much easier to improve your writing when you are aware of the issue.
What is invisible repetition in writing?
Repetition problems in writing are a common nuisance for all writers. Using the same words too often makes for pretty monotonous reading.
But it’s the more subtle repetition that is difficult to notice while you’re writing. These are very often patterns that you use automatically without thinking.
Unlike simple repeated words or expressions, repetitive sentence structure can be part of your writer’s voice. However, as natural as it feels, it can sometimes become a little too predictable for your readers.
You might start sentences with a variety of different words, but if the underlying sentence structure is the same, it creates repeated patterns in writing.
It can also happen if your paragraphs follow a similar construction. If you always begin with a statement, explain it, and end with a small conclusion, the pattern is predictable.
Transition or linking words are another area where it’s easy to keep repeating yourself. The most common are “however,” “but,” “of course,” or “obviously,” and “suddenly.” They are fine in moderation, but they can become annoying if overused.
It’s a quick and easy fix if you start too many sentences with “I,” but it’s not so simple to find and fix repeated ideas.
For authors in particular, you might express ideas about a character’s fear in one chapter, then cover the same territory with similar wording in another.
However, the most common forms of hidden repetition are grammatical patterns and structures. These are easy for your eyes to miss if you proofread in a hurry.
That’s what makes finding repetitive phrasing a task that needs a little extra care and attention.
How to find unintentional repetition in your writing
You might have read advice that reading aloud is a good idea to help you find repetition.
While it can help, it’s not one of my favorite ways to review my writing. But what it forces you to do is beneficial. It slows down your reading.
Changing the way you read is what can help, and taking it much slower than you usually would is a better and quieter way.
What you see on your screen, or even on paper, as you write, becomes your familiar territory. That makes it easy to skim over things because it’s all normal.
If you want to know how to spot repetition in your writing, the best way is to break the connection with your writing routine.
One simple way is to change the way your text looks. Try a different writing program, change fonts, make your text larger, or increase the line spacing. Doing this helps you disconnect from your normal view of your writing.
Another tactic is to highlight your sentence openings and label them. You can use color codes or similar label for pronouns, time words, or transitions. Then patterns like “I,” “then,” “he,” or “she” stand out visually.
Working with your text like this makes you read much more slowly, and that’s the key advantage.
But invisible repetition is not only about words and sentence starters.
Finding repeated ideas is more noticeable when you slow down. Take the time to think and ask yourself if you are covering the same point or idea, even if the phrasing or vocabulary is slightly different.
While your writing or grammar checker won’t help much with structural repetition, you can try other simple tools.
If you prefer to hear your writing, you could try a text-to-speech tool. Another quick way now is to ask your preferred AI assistant to find repeated ideas, phrases, or vocabulary.
One last piece of the puzzle is to be wary of making changes that don’t fit your writing style and voice. Finding and replacing repetition is fine, but don’t make changes that are not “you.”
How to fix invisible repetition without losing your voice
The first priority when you’re working to avoid repetition is to be aware of changes that could affect your usual tone or style.
There are plenty of different ways you can start a sentence. However, if a form is out of place in your writing because it’s too formal or stiff, don’t use it.
When you find areas of repetition in your writing, don’t try to tackle everything at once. Look at what type they are, and work on one at a time.
If it’s repetitive sentence structure, look at mixing short and long sentences or changing word order to break up any recurring patterns.
For paragraph openings, experiment with alternatives, such as questions, a contrast, or a surprising detail, or, for authors, try using dialogue.
In creative writing, using two or three adjectives to describe a noun is fine. But if you always use them before a noun, try using them after the verb “to be” to help with variety.
Conditional sentences are also prime candidates for repetitive structure, so check them carefully. There are many ways you can change conditional cause-and-effect sentences without altering the meaning.
Your aim is to avoid predictability where it impacts clarity or flow, but only in your style.
When you work on your text, the big danger is over-editing. Don’t fall into the trap of making changes that alter your natural style.
If you use a word three times, it’s not a crime. But replacing one of them with a word that is not part of your normal vocabulary, or is out of place in context, is not an improvement.
Repetition can also be a stylistic choice you make, such as using anaphora for emphasis.
Finally, trust your writing instincts, because your voice is what makes your writing unique.
Only fix invisible repetition to enhance your writing, and not to diminish the qualities that make your work yours.
Quick tips for structural repetition
- Slow your reading and change the program, format, font, or spacing of your writing to view it differently.
- Focus on one form of repetition at a time.
- Look for sentences that start with the same structure, like “He wondered,” “She ran,” or “Mary decided.” Then change your sentence starters.
- Check for repeated ideas, then remove or modify them.
- Look for recurring sentence patterns and vary the length or structure.
- Avoid over-editing.
- Never make changes or edits that are not in your usual writing tone, style, or voice.
Conclusion
Whether you call it subtle, hidden, or invisible repetition in writing, it is something that occurs in any lengthy text.
When you are aware of it, your goal isn’t to replace every instance of repeated sentence openings, grammatical patterns, or structural redundancy.
However, once you know what to look for, you can make improvements, changes, or edits to improve your variety.
Always remember, though, that any changes you make should stay in your tone, style, and writing voice. Only change what needs to be changed.
