You want to write an article or blog post, and the clock is ticking. But you’ve run out of ideas.

Every writer knows the feeling. You need to write something, and quickly, but you can’t find things to write about.

Trying to find topic ideas can become stressful.

You enjoy writing, but finding a place to start can often be infuriatingly difficult.

How to find writing ideas

Authors and short story writers have more time to get their creative juices flowing.

But for article and content marketing writers, waiting to be inspired to write is not always an option.

However, the process of finding a good idea to write about is often similar.

Start by looking for broad ideas, and then you can narrow them down.

But where do you look?

You can’t see the wood for the trees

The problem for some writers can be an overload of topics.

You collect a little bit here, a little bit there. An idea or two to use later.

You write notes to yourself to remind you about notes from someone about notes about your deadlines.

In other words, you have information overflow, and your thinking can become muddled.

When you think you are in this situation, it is time to clear the deck and your mind and start anew.

Forget all about your notes, and look for entirely new ideas.

Where to find writing ideas

For an article writer, the run of the mill ways to overcome writer’s block is of little practical use.

Searching for an online writing prompt or writing about your real-life experiences or a family member is not going to help you much at all.

What you need are some quick post ideas.

But they need to related to popular topics on search engines or social media that fit with the product or service, or the advice theme that you need to write about.

And you need them in a hurry.

Well, there are plenty of ways to find writing ideas and quickly. Here are seven suggestions.

1. Start spying

The great thing about the Internet is that you can quickly and easily spy on your competition.

But they can spy back on you too, so it’s all quite fair.

When you’re stuck for an idea and need to start writing, head off to the top websites and blogs that are related to your topics and categories.

If you haven’t already, it’s a good idea to bookmark these sites so you can get back to them quickly at any time.

Scan down through the recent articles and take note of the post titles that might fit your subjects.

When a post idea looks like a good candidate for you, copy the title into a text file.

If you do this on our site, you might end up with a list something like this.

How To Make A Free Ebook Cover For Your Kindle Ebook

What’s The Best Free Passive Voice Checker?

The Best Publishing Companies You Can Trust

20 Common Grammar Mistakes You Need To Avoid

How To Format A Poetry Book For Ebook Self-Publishing

Register In English Writing And How To Control It

You could make a longer list, of course.

Now look for the SEO keyword phrase that the article is trying to rank for and perhaps mark it in bold.

Keywords are usually only nouns, verbs, and adjectives, so they are pretty easy to spot.

In only a few minutes, you should be able to find some great new writing ideas.

On top of that, you know that someone else has done all the keyword research for the seed keyword.

2. Google it

Search engines are great for finding information.

But it’s only Google that gives you a list of related ideas.

Choose any search phrase you can think of, then look down at the bottom of the first page of results.

You’ll see ten related search phrases that you can click, which will then give you ten more.

It is one of the easiest ways to find new writing topics.

Another great idea resource is your blog comments.

Take a look through them, and you are sure to find lots of questions and suggestions.

They could give you a new angle to improve one of your existing posts or a different perspective to write a new article.

You can do the same with feedback that you might get on Facebook and Twitter.

4. Support forums

If you are writing about blogging, the WordPress support forums are a mine of new ideas.

The best part is that you can get ideas that will help solve problems for people. That’s always a winning blog post topic.

If your blog is writer or author related, you could try the KDP community forum for lots of topics.

On almost any broad theme you are writing about, there is usually a support forum of some kind related to your field.

5. Try Quora

Another great way to find questions people want answers to is Quora.

You can search for any topic you can think of, and you will find plenty of new ideas very quickly.

6. Ubersuggest

You need to sign up for a free account, but then you will have access to a great idea resource.

The Keyword Ideas tool gives you hundreds of suggestions.

For bloggers, Ubersuggest one of the best free tools you can have in your toolbox.

7. Google News

Google News is a great way to find new writing ideas as well as keep up to date.

Check the For You tab, because Google tracks your topic preferences.

You will get a lot of articles that are closely related to your preferred topics.

You can also use the search feature, and save your searches to check them regularly.

I find a lot of great ideas and news about books, writing, blogging, and SEO.

Conclusion

Now you should be full of great ideas and ready to write your new article in no time at all.

But relax and have a cup of coffee first.

Your deadline is probably still hours away.

There’s no panic because you have plenty of time now.