Can a self-published book be republished?

Yes, if you have self-published a book, you can update it at any time and as often as you like.

You can change, modify, merge, or improve your book for both ebook and print versions.

You can update the cover design, change your genre and category listings and fine-tune, or find new keyword listings.

How to republish a book

No matter which self-publishing service you use, it is possible to republish many times over.

All you need to do is modify and update your Word file or book cover and then upload them to your publishing platform.

Any changes you make will be republished, usually within 24 hours.

Republishing a self-published book makes it possible to experiment and try new ideas to help improve and promote your book.

You can try changing you book description, or consider trialing different versions of it on a monthly rotation.

You should also check to make sure your book metadata is up to date and relevant.

These are significant advantages that self-publishers have over authors who are published by agents and publishers.

You can change both a print on demand paperback or an ebook because they are both simple electronic files.

All you need to do is upload your new files.

While book marketing and promotion are essential factors in helping a book succeed, there are no magical means of making an unpopular book sell well.

But this doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s a bad book.

It could simply be that the book didn’t connect with the fickle nature of book buyers.

Perhaps it was your book cover image or the colors and fonts you chose.

Maybe you didn’t write the first couple of pages with the intent of hooking readers’ interest fast enough.

Republishing is the number one bonus publishing option for all Indie authors to let you improve the quality and saleability of your book.

The big advantage of self-publishing

Self-publishing offers so many advantages for an independent author.

One of the biggest is that you don’t need to write a book proposal to find a literary agent and chase a book deal and then wait forever for a reply.

However, one of the most important benefits of the publishing process is often overlooked by new authors.

In years gone by, once a traditionally published book was published, that was it.

It either sold well, and new editions were printed. Or if it didn’t sell on its first release, that was the end of the book’s life.

But today, the publishing industry has changed forever, and a book now is never out of print.

The self-publishing route gives an author a lot more freedom to modify and adjust a published work to suit changes in the book market.

It’s always possible to improve a book

There are many elements you can change or add to republish a better ebook.

I’m sure you know how to self-publish a book with Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP). Perhaps you use Smashwords or Draft2digitsl as well.

But there are some enhancements that you may not have thought about at the time you originally published your book.

It’s not too late to make your great book an even better ebook.

Self-publishing has the wonderful benefit of being able to improve your product continually.

As you learn more, you can add elements to make your ebook stand out from the crowd.

There are many improvements that you can make to your ebook or book that can give added value to potential readers.

Add images

Maps, graphs, portraits, or possibly landscape scenery of the story’s setting are some ideas. What about your author’s image?

Adding images to a book is quite easy.

When you add an image, there are a few simple guidelines to follow.

First, check your image size in any image editor.

Large images need to be reduced in size to suit a digital book and also changed to a low resolution, preferably 96 dpi or less.

For a print book, you still need to resize, but you should keep your resolution as high as possible.

Images must not be floating. They have to be anchored to your text.

To anchor floating images, right mouse click on the image, then click Format Picture, then click Layout, then click In Line With Text, then click save.

The image can be positioned left, right, or center using Word’s align buttons.

More detailed information about images in ebooks and how to format your book can be found in the free Smashwords Style Guide.

Because an ebook is an electronic file, it is simple and highly effective to add hyperlinks within your text.

These can be linked to a location within your book, such as a table of contents to chapters.

But they can also be used to link to websites and pages on the Internet. Most ebook readers have an Internet connection on their devices.

You could think about an external link in your About The Author page to your website or blog. You can even add a link to your email address.

You can also link to your other books on Amazon. It is a great idea to link from older titles to your latest book.

To create a link in your ebook in Word, simply highlight and then right-click on the words in your text, then click Hyperlink.

The dialogue box that opens is where you can paste your copied external link in the ‘Link To’ box.

You can see the selected text below that will become an embedded hyperlink.

Once you click the Hyperlink button, paste your link to the Link To area in the pop-up box.

Check your formatting

Spending a little time on improving your book formatting is also worthwhile.

Eliminate any line breaks or spaces that may have been in your original ebook version, as well as any font variations.

If you have published with Smashwords, you can download a copy of your book in full in several formats to check how your book looks on Kindle, iBooks, or any other reading app.

Look for any flaws that appear and correct them.

Also, think about the first few pages that appear in the preview read. Is it full of credits and a long list of chapter links?

Keep these items to a minimum to maximize how much of your story a potential reader can read in preview.

Choose better categories and keywords

Sometimes you are in a rush when you first upload and publish your book.

It’s so easy to forget how vital your categories and keywords are in selling books.

If you chose very broad genres, such as romance or science fiction, your book is probably lost among thousands of others.

You should choose more precise and less competitive categories to improve your book’s discoverability.

Dig a little deeper and select two categories that are more specific to your book.

At the same time, look at the keywords for your ebook . These are important as they can guide readers to your book.

On Kindle, you can only use seven. They should mostly be short phrases.

Amazon gives you a little help in finding new ideas.

But if you want to dig much deeper and research the most profitable Amazon categories and keywords, you might want to consider using Publisher Rocket.

It’s a pro tool for finding the most profitable placement ideas for books on Amazon.

Lastly, there is an age range feature on KDP to help target your books. This feature may not have been available when you first published your book.

There is always room for improvement

These are just a few ideas on how to improve your book.

Always remember that as an Indie author, self-publishing allows you the unique opportunity to continue to improve your book and attract new readers.

Always think about refreshing your ebooks and print books from time to time.

Unpublish and republish

There is one last dramatic option.

You have the ability to change, modify, and experiment with a self-published book.

But you can always take the last drastic step of un-publishing a book that is not selling.

It’s no secret that book buyers are generally attracted to new releases.

However, long-tail selling of a book that has a good sales history will produce sales over an extended period.

But it will not happen to a book that didn’t sell well, to begin with.

But, of course, your book is not dead.

It’s just taking a holiday until it undergoes a total transformation. Creative control is one of the real benefits of self-publishing.

There are many ways to improve a book, so why waste all the time that it took you to write it?

Get an editor, get a new book cover, re-write the story in a different setting or perhaps, change the characters or the time setting.

If you wrote your book in the first person, perhaps the third person point of view would work much better.

Do your research for a new book title and aim for niche readers.

There are so many possibilities that you can apply to help you successfully unpublish and republish a new book.

If you have a book that isn’t selling, there are many actions you can take to remedy the situation.

Do you need to get to work soon on the new and improved version of your book?

Summary

A self-published book is not necessarily a finished project.

There are so many ways you can try to increase your book sales and sales ranking by using republishing.

Very few first-time authors get everything right when they publish a book or ebook.

But you can fix, change or improve almost every facet and element of a book today.