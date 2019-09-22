5 / 5 ( 1 )

Writers always love to extend their vocabulary

You are using your extensive vocabulary of English words all day and every day.

But there might be a few gaps in your English language knowledge. With well over a million words, our language is extremely rich. But who can remember all of the strange and weird words?

There is a word for every movement, emotion or thing you can possibly imagine. There are even silly invented words like tic tacs, big data, noob, unfriend and selfies.

If you believe you have a fantastic knowledge of vocabulary, here’s a fun, weird word challenge for you.

Do you know the correct word for these 18 everyday objects?

Look at the images below. There are 18 things that we see almost every day of our life. But they could be objects that you didn’t know had names.

There is nothing strange or unusual here. These are some of the most common things we use and look at without giving them even a second thought.

But if you needed to write about any of these objects, what word would you use?

Each image has a circle around the object. For each one, you need to find the single correct word for the object.

Are you up to this tough but fun vocabulary challenge?

Well, let’s get started and see if you can find the right word for each image.

How did you get on with this vocabulary test? Maybe you are a little mystified by one or two, or even a few more.

Well, relax and don’t panic too much. Very few people know all of these words. But if you are curious, the answers are towards the end of this article.

What we use when we don’t know a word

Describing is the best way of writing to let your readers know what you are talking about.

If you have an extended vocabulary, some strange words you use might confuse a reader. Or you will have them hunting for a dictionary.

It’s always a choice to make between complex and simple words or using a description for clarity.

For the 18 items in the images, you would probably use phrases similar to these to describe the object to your readers.

1. The white, crescent-shaped end part of the fingernail.

2. The metal or plastic piece on the end of shoelaces.

3. The area between your eyebrows.

4. The crusty outer part of a pizza.

5. The white foam on the top of a glass of beer.

6. The part of your hand between your thumb and index finger.

7. The metal piece that is at the end of a pencil with an eraser.

8. The indentation in the bottom of a wine bottle.

9. The frames within a window.

10. The dots above the letters i and j.

11. The end of a hammer that doesn’t strike nails.

12. The sharp prongs of a fork.

13. A dollop of toothpaste on a toothbrush.

14. The loop on a belt to hold the end in place after passing through the buckle.

15. The wire cage that holds a champagne cork in place.

16. A piece of cloth that protects the headrest of a seat or sofa from dirt or soiling.

17. The little toe on your foot.

18. The red fleshy part attached near the base of a turkey’s beak.

It’s your choice when it comes to unusual vocabulary. Do you describe, or do you use the single uncommon word for an object or thing?

The selection is yours to make as a writer.

Feelings, sensations and weird stuff

There are many uncommon words that you could consider using as a writer.

Let’s try some of these weird words for everyday emotions, senses and feelings on for size.

Petrichor

Vagitus

Phosphenes

Dysania

Collywobbles

Paresthesia

Crapulence

Scurryfunge

Aphthongs

Tmesis

What do these ten words mean?

I can hear you running off to your dictionary right now. Well, perhaps hear your clicks on your keyboard as you use Google Search to find the answers.

Don’t you just love English vocabulary? They could be very cool words to use in your writing.

It’s okay; you can take it easy now. Here are the definitions to save you hunting for them.

Petrichor: The way the air smells after it rains.

Vagitus: The particular cry of a newborn baby.

Phosphenes: The strange lights and flashing, you see when you close your eyes.

Dysania: When you find it hard to get out of the bed in the morning.

Collywobbles: The feeling of butterflies in your stomach.

Paresthesia: A pins and needles or numb feeling, particularly in your fingers or limbs.

Crapulence: A sick feeling you get when you eat or drink to excess.

Scurryfunge: The time you spend running around frantically cleaning before guests arrive.

Aphthongs: Silent letters you don’t pronounce like K and H.

Tmesis: When you separate a word into two parts for effect and then add an extra syllable in between. For example, I am going to abso-freaking-lutely solve this vocabulary puzzle.

The solution to the 18 picture puzzle

How well did you do? Did you find the right word for all of the 18 objects in the images above?

I’m sure you knew a lot of these words. But for the ones that remain a mystery, here are the correct answers for you.

1. Lunule (The lunula is the white crescent at the base of your fingernail.)

2. Aglet

3. Glabella

4. Cornicione

5. Barm

6. Purlicue

7. Ferrule

8. Punt

9. Muntin

10. Tittle

11. Peen

12. Tines

13. Nurdle

14. Keeper

15. Agraffe

16. Antimacassar

17. Minmus (By the way, your big toe is called the hallux.)

18. Snood

Conclusion

Words are your currency as a writer. You should always be trying to add more variety to your usable vocabulary.

It’s not how many words you know though, but how you use them in your writing.

Communicating with your readers is not always easy. You have to find the best ways to bring a clear vision to their minds.

You can use one word, or you can write a description. The choice is always up to you.

But it never hurts at all to enrich and build your vocabulary knowledge.

