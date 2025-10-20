The Fear Of Publishing After Writing Your Book

Even the most confident authors can be struck by the fear of publishing, so don’t think that it’s only you.
You’ve worked for months, or even longer, on your manuscript, and you’ve celebrated finishing the last chapter.
But then your stomach starts doing cartwheels at the sudden thought of sharing your story with the world, especially if you are self-publishing.
Will it be good enough? What will people say about it? Will it be criticized? Questions like these are perfectly normal for any author.
Why writers fear publishing
After finishing a book manuscript, it’s not unusual to have doubts that can be difficult to shake off.
Most often, the fear of publishing stems from worrying about what others might think, such as friends, family, or colleagues.
It’s also natural to question whether what you wrote is good enough to be read by strangers, even after all your hard work.
One of the most common fears is the potential of receiving criticism or poor book reviews once it’s available to the public.
For some new authors, the fear of failure can be a big hurdle to cross. The thought that no one will read or appreciate your hard work is a very common feeling.
By contrast, the fear of success can also create doubts in some authors’ minds. If a book succeeds way beyond expectations, it could be life-changing.
Perfectionism can also create even more doubt for an author. In a way, it can be a protective process because it can put off publishing almost indefinitely.
Then there is the publishing process itself, which can take many different routes. It can create doubts about whether you’re taking the right steps.
By far, the most doubt is for first-time authors who suddenly move from the comfort of writing to the unknown, and often uncontrollable, realities of publishing a book.
The best way forward is to understand and accept that all these fears and doubts are perfectly normal for any writer, including you.
Practical steps for overcoming your fears
Publishing a book is an instant turning point because it’s the moment you lose control of your manuscript.
Up until you hit the publish button, you were in control. You wrote every word; you managed editing and cover design, and arranged beta readers.
But the moment you publish your book, it will be out in the world, with no way you can ever bring it back.
So, it’s natural to feel at least a little trepidation. It’s a big step, and a long-lasting one.
If you’re still hesitant, the best way to overcome your fear is to take small steps, one at a time.
The first step is to acknowledge your main fear. It’s better to tackle this head-on rather than ignore it.
Is your fear related to criticism, rejection, failure, or the fear of the unknown? If you have any of these fears, remind yourself of why you wrote your book.
Reminding yourself of the purpose can help with your doubts and bring back your confidence. Did you write your book to entertain, inform, advise, or warn?
You can go back to those who helped you during the writing process for reassurance. Contact your beta readers, editors, or proofreaders and ask them one last time if they believe your book is good enough to publish.
If it’s perfectionism that’s holding you back, you can be assured that no flawless book has ever been published. Keeping that in mind will help you move on from the control stage to the time when you have to finally let go and publish.
One way I found useful was to think that I was changing hats. As the time approached to publish a new book, I forced myself to stop thinking like a writer and move on to thinking like a publisher.
By doing so, it forced me to focus on all the pre- and post-publishing steps I needed to take.
If you have feelings of uncertainty, remember that they’re perfectly normal. I doubt any author has felt 100% confident about everything at the time of publishing a new book.
One last word of advice on how to overcome publishing anxiety. Once you publish your book, you’ll probably find that all your fears of publishing disappear almost instantly.
You can do it, but when you’re ready
You don’t have deadlines or a ticking clock. It’s up to you to decide when to approach agents and publishers, or take the faster route and self-publish.
The hardest part of writing your book is done, but you don’t need anyone’s permission before taking the next step.
For some authors, taking the time to reflect is not always about perfection, but more about being certain.
Take your time because you need to be comfortable taking whichever publishing route you choose. Give yourself a little bit of extra time to be sure about your choice.
What matters most is that you don’t let fear become your reason to hesitate. Face up to your anxieties for sure, but temper them by knowing that you can only control what you can control.
For most new authors, worrying about what they can’t control is a waste of energy. It’s much more positive to focus on what you can do and do it with confidence.
When you’re ready and the moment arrives, take the final step.
What happens next is mostly out of your hands, but I can guarantee that the world won’t end.
Once your book is out in the world, you’ll be far too busy promoting it to worry about a few extra commas or a typo on page 275.
Before long, you’ll also be busy writing your next book, and then facing your fears of publishing all over again.
Quick Q & A for you
Here are three common questions if you are looking for quick answers.
Is it normal to be anxious before publishing a book?
Yes, it’s perfectly normal, and it affects almost all authors.
How do authors overcome the fear of publishing?
Usually, by changing their focus and concentration from writing a manuscript to publishing a book.
What causes publishing anxiety?
The most common are fears of criticism, failure, or even success.
Conclusion
Facing up to the fear of publishing is something almost every author feels at some point.
It doesn’t mean you’re not ready; only that you care deeply about your writing and don’t want to take a misstep.
Writing a book takes a long time, and you finished it because of your grit, determination, and staying power. It’s an achievement to truly celebrate.
However, publishing means letting go, and that’s often the cause of most doubts or fears.
But once it’s done and dusted, and your book is available for readers, it’s time to move on.
It’s the end of one process and the beginning of something exciting and new.
Related Reading: How To Finish Writing Your Book When You’re Stuck