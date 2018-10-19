Superb Free Images
25 Sites Where You Can Download Superb Free Stock Images

Superb Free Images

You always need free images for your blog or social media sites

Long gone are the days of using Google Image Search to find images to download.

If you want photos for personal and commercial use, you need to make sure that the images you use are copyright free.

You should also check if there are any attribution required notes on the image licence.

Most royalty free images have a Creative Commons licence.

Creative Commons licenses are one of several public copyright licenses that enable the free distribution of an otherwise copyrighted work.

A CC license is used when an author wants to give people the right to share, use, and build upon a work that they have created.

There is also a Creative Commons cc0 license where owners of copyright- or database-protected content waive those interests in their works and place them as completely as possible in the public domain.

If you are looking for high-quality free photos for your blog, you should always check that you have the right to use a free stock photo for commercial purposes and that you do not need to credit the image source.

Royalty free stock photos are generally not high-resolution images. 

Most sites offering a collection of free photos and images allow you to download a low-resolution version. 

However, in most cases, these stock images are suitable to use for online use such as on your blog or for social media headers and posts.

If you need an image for a book cover, you should always buy a high quality, high-resolution image.

But if you only need images for your blog posts, you can get free food, pets, landscape and people and place images completely free.

 

The best sites to search for free stock photos

If you want to avoid the hassle of registering or signing up to use stock photo sites, there are many sites that do not require your name or email address.

Most often, like all sites offering free stuff, they are advertising supported or have links to sponsored sites or products.

The sheer volume of sites now offering images for is growing every day. I was amazed by how many new sites I found when I was doing my research for this post.

But my criteria for choosing to list a free image site below was that each site was genuinely free with no sign up required.

It also had to offer an extensive range of quality images that were suitable for bloggers and social media.

Most importantly, each site below uses CC0 Creative Commons licences that are free for commercial use with no attribution required.

So let’s get you started on finding some new sites to find fantastic new images.

The sites below are in alphabetical order. Each example image is from the listed site.

So, take your pic!

 

25 Sites For Superb Free Images

1. Burst

Burst

2. Epicantus

Epicantus

3. Foodiesfeed

Foodiesfeed

 

4. Freestocks

Freestocks

 

5. Gratisography

Gratisography

 

6. Jay Mantri

Jay Mantri

 

7. Kaboompics

Kaboompics

 

8. Life of Pix

LifeOfPix

 

9. Little Visuals

Little Visuals

 

10. MMT Stock

MMT Stock

 

11. Morguefile

Morguefile

 

12. New Old Stock

New Old Stock

 

13. Pexels

Pexels

 

14. Picjumbo

Picjumbo

 

15. Picography

Picography

 

16. Pik Wizard

Pik Wizard

 

17. Pixabay

Pixabay

 

18. Reshot

Reshot

 

19. Shot Stash

Shot Stash

 

20. Skitter Photo

SkitterPhoto

 

21. Stock Snap

Stock Snap

 

22. Stock Vault

Stock Vault

 

23. Styled Stock

Styled Stock

 

24. Unsplash

Styled Stock

 

25. Wikipedia

Wikipedia

If you are feeling generous

All of the sites above offer fantastic free photos and images covering every possible theme or topic you could imagine.

All have a search function, so you will find what you are looking for in no time.

But if you use one site a lot, maybe you could consider crediting the photographer, or as some sites hint, buy them a cup of coffee.

All of these are terrific resources, for free. But it might be nice to return the favour once in a while.

 

