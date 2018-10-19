5 / 5 ( 1 )

You always need free images for your blog or social media sites

Long gone are the days of using Google Image Search to find images to download.

If you want photos for personal and commercial use, you need to make sure that the images you use are copyright free.

You should also check if there are any attribution required notes on the image licence.

Most royalty free images have a Creative Commons licence.

Creative Commons licenses are one of several public copyright licenses that enable the free distribution of an otherwise copyrighted work.

A CC license is used when an author wants to give people the right to share, use, and build upon a work that they have created.

There is also a Creative Commons cc0 license where owners of copyright- or database-protected content waive those interests in their works and place them as completely as possible in the public domain.

If you are looking for high-quality free photos for your blog, you should always check that you have the right to use a free stock photo for commercial purposes and that you do not need to credit the image source.

Royalty free stock photos are generally not high-resolution images.

Most sites offering a collection of free photos and images allow you to download a low-resolution version.

However, in most cases, these stock images are suitable to use for online use such as on your blog or for social media headers and posts.

If you need an image for a book cover, you should always buy a high quality, high-resolution image.

But if you only need images for your blog posts, you can get free food, pets, landscape and people and place images completely free.

The best sites to search for free stock photos

If you want to avoid the hassle of registering or signing up to use stock photo sites, there are many sites that do not require your name or email address.

Most often, like all sites offering free stuff, they are advertising supported or have links to sponsored sites or products.

The sheer volume of sites now offering images for is growing every day. I was amazed by how many new sites I found when I was doing my research for this post.

But my criteria for choosing to list a free image site below was that each site was genuinely free with no sign up required.

It also had to offer an extensive range of quality images that were suitable for bloggers and social media.

Most importantly, each site below uses CC0 Creative Commons licences that are free for commercial use with no attribution required.

So let’s get you started on finding some new sites to find fantastic new images.

The sites below are in alphabetical order. Each example image is from the listed site.

So, take your pic!

25 Sites For Superb Free Images

If you are feeling generous

All of the sites above offer fantastic free photos and images covering every possible theme or topic you could imagine.

All have a search function, so you will find what you are looking for in no time.

But if you use one site a lot, maybe you could consider crediting the photographer, or as some sites hint, buy them a cup of coffee.

All of these are terrific resources, for free. But it might be nice to return the favour once in a while.

