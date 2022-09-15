Turn Your Blog Posts Into An Ebook For Profit Or Promotion

Why would you want to turn your blog posts into an ebook?

It’s an easy way to create an ebook that you can sell or give away. You can self-publish it or make it available for free on your blog.

You have a chance to earn extra income, or you can use it as a freebie to encourage your readers to subscribe to your mailing list.

Best of all, it doesn’t require much effort, because you don’t need to write a book.

How to turn your blog posts into an ebook

An ebook needs to be on a specific topic, so you can’t simply grab a bundle of unrelated blog posts and shove them into a book.

You need to be selective. If you use categories on your blog, it makes it much easier to find related content.

Think about one topic that resonates with your readers or attracts the most page views and comments.

You could use Google Analytics to check your most popular posts.

If you have a writing blog, perhaps select punctuation or dialogue writing.

For a personal finance blog, maybe concentrate on retirement income.

Once you decide on the subject, search your blog for all the related posts on the topic.

Take notes, or start a spreadsheet listing the articles you think will suit.

A self-help or reference ebook doesn’t need to be long, so you won’t need too many.

Once you have selected perhaps ten to twenty posts, you are ready to start.

1. Copy your blog post texts

You can use any word processor, such as Apple Pages or Word.

Copy the text from each post, and paste them into a new word processor document.

If you have images in a post, delete any decorative images.

But you may want to keep some images like graphs or screenshots. You don’t want too many images in an ebook, so you should be selective.

Now think about the order of your posts so it will make for logical reading.

You should also check your word count. An ebook of 15,000 to 20,000 words is usually more than enough.

2. Write an introduction and conclusion

Any book needs an opening chapter.

You can write a quick summary of what readers can expect to discover in your ebook.

As for a concluding chapter, perhaps emphasize some of the most relevant information or advice.

3. Research your book title

If you plan to sell your ebook, your book title will be your first hook to attract potential book buyers.

Do some research to find book title ideas that will help you attract attention and also have some SEO and search value.

But once you decide on a title, you can move on quite quickly.

4. Design a cover for your ebook

You don’t need to pay a book cover designer for an ebook like this.

All you need is a cover that suits the subject matter in your book.

It’s easy to create a free ebook cover in a few minutes.

You can read our article on how to design a free ebook cover for your ebook.

5. Edit and rewrite parts of your new manuscript

Now that you have all the parts you need, it’s time to edit your ebook.

Yes, you need to check for any grammar or spelling errors. But the most important aspect is making sure your text reads well.

When you check, you might find that you use the second-person point of view in most chapters, but a few are in the first or third person.

It’s easy to change this with a quick rewrite of some parts.

Another issue is repetition. Be on the lookout for information or advice that is duplicated and remove it.

Most of all, make sure your text is easy to read and that your chapters flow well.

6. Create your ebook files

If you plan to use your ebook as a free download on your blog, you will need to create a few ebook files.

The easiest way is to use Calibre to do your conversions.

It is free open-source software you can use to create epub, mobi, and pdf files of your ebook.

7. Self-publish your ebook

If you want to earn some extra income from your ebook, self-publishing is quick and easy.

You only need a docx or epub version to publish with Amazon KDP or Draft2Digital.

Your ebook is probably a short read, but if you price it at, say, $2.99, you can expect a 60-70% royalty return on your sales.

8. Research keywords and categories

You can really help your ebook’s selling potential by selecting the best search keywords and categories.

Research your Amazon search keywords well before you publish.

It will help your chances of readers finding your ebook when they search for a new book to read.

Because you are publishing a self-help book, it’s quite easy to find keywords specific to the topic of your book.

9. Promote your new ebook

Whether you choose to sell your ebook or use it to compliment your blog, you still need to promote it.

Of course, your blog is the best place to start.

But there are lots of ways you can promote an ebook, so give it as much exposure as you can.

10. Perhaps publish a second ebook

Turning your blog posts into an ebook is relatively quick and easy.

So why stop at one?

If you have another specific topic area you can use, you’re ready to start the process again.

Summary

There are so many advantages and uses for creating an ebook from your blog posts.

If you are well organized, it will probably take you less than a week or two to complete the process.

The main challenge is getting your text into a logical order and making it readable.

You want to inform, educate or advise your potential readers who are looking for comprehensive information on your topic area.

Ebook readers are different from blog readers because they want the whole story and perhaps more guidance and detail.

So you need to be an expert, offering expert advice and experience.

When you can do that, you have a great chance of finding new readers for your ebook and your blog.