For many bloggers, a Google Update can come as a nasty shock.

You might have been sailing along for years with steady increases in your organic traffic and then, crash.

The chances are that because you were unaffected by previous changes, you didn’t pay much attention to Google algorithm updates.

But it certainly gets your attention when you suddenly lose 30, 40 or 50% of your organic traffic overnight.

Advertisements

Google makes a core algorithm update three or four times each year. In recent times it has even been announcing these changes. It is a time when seasoned bloggers expect that some volatility will follow.

In between major updates, Google makes small changes, almost on a daily basis that affect search queries and ranking.

But something weird happened in early November 2019. There was no update, but around the 7th and 8th blog owners quickly started reporting huge losses.

The first reports came via a post on Search Engine Journal on 9th November. It noted that there were many first time casualties due to the update. The losses ranged from 25% up to 50%.

I know what it feels like to be a first-time casualty because my site sank by 30% over two days.

Four days later, Google confirmed that had been some updates, but only “sort of”.

In many articles and social media posts, there was a commonality that publishers affected by this update said they had played by the rules and been successful for a long period of time. Only to be wiped out in an instant by this “sort of” update.

What caused all the losses?

It is impossible to answer this question.

Google never gives any clear advice or information about what algorithm changes it makes. If it did, every blogger would start making changes to suit the new algorithm.

All you can do is take on board the sterile, bland and over-generalised advice that Google offers. It is usually via a John Mueller hangout podcast or from Danny Sullivan from Google Search Liaison on Twitter.

In the case of this update that wasn’t an update, both gentlemen harped on about relevance. That really wasn’t a great help when your site has been relevant for years, and suddenly now it is not.

Another piece of advice that there was nothing to fix.

Broad core updates are often broadly noticeable. That’s why we have shared about them since last year and even preannounce them, plus provide the actionable guidance that there’s often nothing to “fix” and emphasize instead having great content….https://t.co/e5ZQUA3RC6

— Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) November 12, 2019

Advertisements

As you can imagine, this advice didn’t go down well with bloggers who had lost not only traffic but significant income. When you have an online business, your business is to fix things that go wrong.

The only way to discover what went wrong is to search for experienced bloggers and SEO gurus and read what they guess might have happened.

Yes, it is times like these that you realise that SEO is only about guesswork.

Marie Haynes had a useful insight that the November update might have been about backlinks.

In particular, she mentioned footer links. I had a huge “oh, dear me” moment when I read her article. I had placed a footer link on my personal blog to this site years ago and had forgotten all about it.

Over on blogher.com, Lindsay Valdez made an interesting observation about content.

“When we looked at the actual pages that took 50% or more decreases around Nov 8, one type of content that stood out was round-ups and listicles. This is a huge part of blogger/publisher content strategies.”

Again, this is something that affects my content strategy. I have noticed a huge drop in rankings for my list articles. So I am not writing a listicle here.

But these are guesses. No one knows for sure what happened and never will. So how can you win?

If you have never been hit badly by an update, thank your lucky stars. But don’t expect your luck to last forever.

When it happens, the first thing you should do is nothing. You are going to be upset, disappointed or even angry about it. You will be in no mood to make logical decisions.

Wait a week or so, and calm down.

Sometimes updates can cause temporary losses and your site recovers without any action at all. It’s rare, but it can happen.

Another reason to wait is that it takes time for updates to spread. So you might be in for a bit of up and down until it fully settles.

Then you should make sure that an update has hit you. You can lose traffic due to a loss of referrals or backlinks or even seasonal factors.

Google Analytics is the easiest way to confirm this.

If your loss is steady and following the same daily and weekly patterns as before but diminished by a regular percentage, it is almost certainly the result of an update. It is because Google has decided to downgrade the value of your site.

Now that you are pretty sure Google has hit you, it’s time to do some reading.

You should download a copy of Google’s Search Quality Evaluator Guidelines and read it. It’s long and mostly dull, but it is your best starting point to help you recover.

Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness (E-A-T) is covered on page 18. Check that your site lives up to these important expectations.

Starting on about page 21 are examples of what Google considers high-quality pages. Page 32 starts outlining low-quality pages.

From this information, make notes about what you can do to improve your overall site and page quality.

Another useful read is Google’s Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Starter Guide. It covers the more detailed aspects of on-page SEO.

Remember that it’s Google’s playground. So if you want to play in it, you have to abide by the rules.

Advertisements

Read as much as you can and take note of where your site might be failing to follow Google’s best practices.

If you are like me, I thought I was doing that until I went back to the drawing board and noticed many weaknesses that I could easily, and not so easily correct.

Identify what you can improve

Your list will be different from mine, but here is what I discovered I could improve.

Many of these items should have been obvious. But I was a creature of habit and while all was going fine and traffic was increasing, I got lazy.

As I mentioned earlier, I removed footer links to my site from my other sites.

One vital element that I had forgotten to implement was my bio on each of my articles. It is a critical element for EAT.

I had an about page, but it needed updating.

Another improvement was to add a concise visitor site map.

My site loading speed was fine for desktop but slow for mobile. I removed Adsense ads from my mobile version and all of a sudden, my mobile speed reduced dramatically and is now scoring high 90s on Page Speed Insights.

Links, links, links. This is a huge area because Google relies so heavily on them.

I checked a lot of my affiliate links and discovered more that I possibly needed. You don’t want to delete them and lose potential income. But you can change a lot of these links to an internal link pointing back to your review articles instead of a direct affiliate link.

I also found a few commercial links that did not have a nofollow attribute. You can also use the sponsored attribute now.

Another link issue was anchor text. I was often creating links, both internal and external using too much text. I have started work on updating all these links to better and shorter anchor text. There are thousands, so it will take me months.

One issue is a guess. I used to start my articles with an H2 heading. It looked nice, but this might have caused keywords repeating from the main h1 title and resulting in possible keyword stuffing.

Then came the tough part. I had so many articles that were of very low value or covering the same topics. It took me a week to decide that over 50 articles should go. Then I had to decide whether to use a 301 redirect or let them go to 404. In the end, it was about half and half.

But removing so much content will reduce my traffic even more in the short term. But in the long run, it will hopefully help the overall quality of the site.

Keywords are important, but seemingly, not as important as in the past for Google. As it says, it’s about relevance now.

So this is the first article I have written in years where I don’t have a list of related and semantic keywords to include. I might have to revisit some of my (previously) high ranking pages and apply the same logic.

Well, yes it’s a long list and a lot of hard work. But all of these changes can only help improve my site, so it is worthwhile.

Advertisements

Will you recover?

And will I recover?

Yes, possibly, probably, perhaps. But it will take a long time. The general advice is that it takes at least one new core update and maybe two before you will see a recovery.

Yes, that means months.

If you think you have a link problem, it takes Google a long time to crawl and recalculate even if you disavow spammy backlinks.

But if you have spent years of hard work building your site, it is worth being patient and doing more hard yards to get your site ranking higher again.

The only reasonable chance of making a recovery is by going back to the basics, reading the instructions and play by Google’s rules.