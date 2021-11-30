For new writers, free article submission sites are a terrific resource to help you publish your writing.

But another benefit is that writing and submitting your articles can also help you improve the off-page SEO of your new blog.

It’s challenging to find readers online, so it takes a bit of effort. Every new writer starts from scratch, but many find ways to succeed.

Publishing articles is one of the best ways to help you improve your writing, find readers and promote your blog.

What are free article submission sites?

These are sites where you can publish your articles for free, and often with instant approval.

You can use them to publish articles to promote your brand, business, informational topics, or your area of expertise.

The biggest benefit for many content writers and bloggers is that you can include links in your articles.

For a new writer, understanding how links work is important.

There are two styles of links: dofollow and nofollow.

A dofollow link is of higher value because it can pass on some authority to your blog.

But a nofollow link still has some SEO value.

If you are using a free blogging platform, these links will help you a lot.

Experienced article writers look for free article submission sites that have a high Alexa domain ranking and allow dofollow links.

But if you only want to publish articles and don’t have a blog to promote, there is no need to worry about the SEO value of links.

No shortcuts for quality article writing

A great article incorporates all the features you need when you write a blog post.

You need to research your keywords and read some competitive articles to understand what you need to cover in your text.

As for your article title, you need to craft it to attract a reader’s attention.

You should also use paragraph headings to make your points clear.

Selecting relevant images, graphs, and screenshots can also add more value to an article.

Writing a quality article takes time. But it’s worth it because it will be online for a long time.

Can you publish an article on more than one site?

Yes, it’s possible. But it’s not a good idea.

When you publish the same article on different sites, it will diminish its value. Google will not know which one is the authoritative article, so it will stand little chance of being indexed.

A better idea is to use links between your articles. If you write about fruit in one article, add a dofollow link to your other article about vegetables.

It’s the same as how a blogger uses internal links between blog posts.

When you have published ten or twenty articles, your links between them will help you get more readers.

The links will also assist in possibly getting your articles indexed by search engines.

How to select free article submission sites

One of the best criteria you can use is to do a quick check of a site’s Alexa ranking.

The lower the number, the more popular it is.

To do a check, go to Statshow, and enter a site’s URL.

Here is the result for Google.

If a site ranks in the top 100,000 sites in the world, it means that it has a high Alexa page rank.

Other factors you might want to consider are how easy it is to use, how suitable it is for your content, and how many dofollow links you can use.

There are hundreds of submission sites, so you should choose carefully and make sure each one is right for you.

But to help you along, here are the top ten for you to consider.

1. Google Sites

If you make a selection by page ranking, then Google Sites has to be your first choice because anything Google ranks at number one.

On top of that, you can choose from a range of ready-made templates to help your content shine.

It’s one of the most popular sites for content and article writers.

2. Ezine Articles

EzineArticles is a go-to site for free article submission.

For new writers looking to publish articles and find an audience, it is a great site to get you started.

You can submit all your articles for free. Just ensure that your writing is up to standard and free of any grammar and spelling mistakes.

It is an excellent option to help you get backlinks if you are starting a new blog or website.

3. Articlebiz

ArticleBiz gives you the opportunity for your articles to be picked up by online publishers.

You can submit your articles for free.

Bur, you will need to fill in a resource box with a short bio. You can include your email and website address.

You can choose from a vast range of categories for your articles.

It has an Alexa ranking of 210,908. So it certainly does get traffic and readers.

If you are new to article writing, it is a great submission site.

4. Tumblr

You might think that Tumblr is only a hobby blogging platform.

But in fact, it is a terrific site for promoting your articles because you can use as many links as you think you need.

All you need to do is set up your free account, and you can write and publish as many articles as you want.

5. LiveJournal

It’s been around for a long time, but article writers often overlook LiveJournal.

However, with an Alexa rank of 426, it proves that it certainly gets a ton of traffic and lots of readers.

That makes it a site that you should definitely consider.

6. Linkedin

My guess is that you already have an account with Linkedin. That’s makes it easy for you to publish your articles.

All you need to do is follow the instructions for publishing Linkedin articles, and you are ready to submit.

There are millions of daily users on Linkedin, so you have an excellent opportunity to find readers for your professional articles.

Linkedin must be one of the easiest ways to publish your articles for free.

7. Dzone

If you are into writing about software and technology, Dzone is a site you might want to investigate.

It is high ranking and very popular. But you need to read the submission guidelines carefully before you submit an article.

Also, expect to wait between seven to twelve business days for an assessment and approval of your article.

8. Quora

You might be wondering why I have included Quora in my list of free article submission sites.

It’s an open forum, so why is it here?

Well, it has enormous benefits when it comes to promoting your articles.

All you need to do is search for questions people ask about your topics of expertise or interest.

Then answer the question as fully as you can. An answer of around 200 words is usually sufficient.

But the significant advantage is that you can include a link back to your published article on the topic.

If you answer perhaps five questions on a topic, you will gain five backlinks.

9. Sooper Articles

It might not look as attractive as some other sites, but Sooper Articles has an Alexa ranking of 20,850.

That means it gets a lot of traffic. You can choose from a whole host of topics, so you will almost certainly find a niche for your articles.

It’s a free service for all writers. But in the FAQs, it says that a new article takes around five days to be approved and published.

10. Bored Panda

If you are looking to submit lightweight or funny articles, Bored Panda could be a choice for you.

It started in 2009, so it’s been around for a while now. Its style is a little like a tabloid newspaper, so your writing probably needs to be a bit clever.

But there are a lot of categories to choose from, such as fashion, food, nature, and social issues, so it’s not only about being witty.

Summary

It can be a bit daunting for new writers when there are so many free article submission sites to choose from if you do a Google search.

But as always, it’s about the quality of the sites you choose.

While some might seem quick and easy to submit, a low-ranking site may not get you many readers.

On the other hand, a top-ranking site might take longer to approve your articles.

It’s a balance you need to find. But with the ten sites I have listed in this article, you can’t go too far wrong.