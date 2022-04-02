New writers have so many opportunities now to start writing and publishing.

If you want to express yourself and find readers, there is nothing to stop you. As long as you are motivated and willing to learn, you can do it.

Your goals will be different depending on the type of writing you want to pursue. It might be a book, and for others, article writing, poetry, or blogging.

But once you decide to take your first steps towards publishing your writing, you’ll never look back.

Writing and publishing tips for new writers

It doesn’t matter what you write; you will always write better tomorrow.

That’s a part of the great adventure of learning how to write by improving every day.

As a child, I recall my grandmother telling me that the day you stop learning is the day you stop breathing.

It’s sound advice for new as well as not-so-new writers.

Every new writer will have different publishing goals.

But the two common elements are learning how to write better and better and then finding the best ways to publish.

The easiest and best way to publish your writing

Without a doubt, your blog is the first place you should be using to hone your writing skills.

Make it a habit and start writing and publishing posts regularly and continually improving your writing.

Even if you plan to become an author, poet, content writer, or pro blogger, your blog is a great proving ground.

It’s the best tool you have to help you work on developing and refining your writing voice, style, and tone.

If you don’t have a blog, it’s so easy to start one with any of the free blogging platforms available now.

The other big advantage is that you can share all your new blog posts on social media and attract new readers quite quickly.

It won’t take long then to get some feedback on your writing from readers.

Preparing to write and publish a book

Self-publishing has made it incredibly easy for anyone to publish a book or ebook.

However, it’s a bit of a trap. Just because it’s easy to publish doesn’t mean that you will be successful.

It takes a long time and a lot of energy and patience to write, edit, market and promote a new book.

For a first-time author, if you get things wrong, you can create problems that are not easy to fix after you publish.

Take your time before you leap into publishing a book.

You’ll find a lot of advice articles online about how to write a book.

An excellent place to start is this article on Reedsy that gives you a 15 point plan for writing a book.

So don’t rush to write and publish. Take your time, practice and improve your writing skills, and then set yourself a plan.

How to become a pro blogger

A monetized blog is a fantastic way for a writer to earn an income.

But it’s not as simple as starting a new blog and placing some ad code and affiliate links.

I promise you; the money won’t roll in.

To succeed at blogging, you have to find a popular niche topic, write exceptionally well, and know a little about SEO.

Even then, it can take at least a year for a new blog to get enough traffic to start earning money.

The most challenging part is finding a niche subject that will attract organic traffic and regular readers.

Perhaps you have an idea to write about photography, but that’s too broad.

You’ll have to drill down to a more specific topic such as black and white, portrait, nighttime, or iPhone photography.

Because you need to invest money in a self-hosted blog, it’s a good idea to try out your ideas on a free blogging platform first.

Then you can analyze your articles to see which ones attract more attention. You can also edit or add more content to some articles to see if they work better.

If you test your ideas with a free blog for a few months before deciding on the best topic, you will have much more chance of success at pro blogging.

A monetized blog is a long-term project, so you need to be 100% sure that your topic will resonate with readers.

Writing and publishing online content

Excellent content writers are always in demand because so many sites need a regular flow of new content.

But you need to be good and can prove your worth.

As I said earlier, your blog is the best place to start. You can build a portfolio of articles that you can use as a reference point.

But don’t try to be a freelance content writer on every or any topic. Carefully select your domain based on your skills, knowledge, and experience.

There will be plenty of opportunities in your area of expertise.

Once you have at least 10-20 articles on your blog, you can approach sites that are looking for content writers.

For budding poets

Poetry books are popular with a small niche of dedicated readers.

So if your plan is to self-publish a book of your poems, you can do it.

But like all forms of writing, you need to hone your writing skills and see how readers react.

Luckily, there are many sites where you can publish your poetry quickly and for free.

Once you can get a feeling of what readers like and don’t like, you will have a better idea of what works best.

Summary

Every writer starts out as a new writer, so there’s nothing to stop you from becoming a writer too.

However, don’t expect to be an instant success from day one. It really does take time to learn how to write well and connect with readers.

You could draft a basic plan to start writing and publishing that will help you along each step of the way towards your goals.

But in the end, a writer writes, and that’s exactly what you should do.