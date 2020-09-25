There are many sites you can use to publish your poetry online to help you find more readers.

It is much easier than trying to find a traditional poetry publisher and go through a lengthy submission process.

You can submit your work and have your poem published very quickly with the following poetry websites.

Most of them make it easy to register, and then you can submit your poems.

8 Free poetry submission sites

If you love writing poetry, you are perhaps trying to find readers on social media.

It can help, but Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are not ideal platforms for poetry.

You might get better results by publishing where there are more passionate poetry readers.

The following sites can help you publish your poems online. Some even offer the possibility to publish short stories as well.

Make sure you read the submission guidelines carefully. Some allow simultaneous submissions, while some allow only one submission at a time.

But after that, you will be ready to publish online.

1. All Poetry

All Poetry has been around since 1999 and is a favorite with many poets.

It claims to be the largest poetry writing group on the Internet and caters for poets from beginners to experts.

It also gives you a handy 10 step guide on how to write better poetry.

2. Hello Poetry

Another popular site is Hello Poetry.

It is advertising-supported, but this helps it make it free for you to publish your poetry.

One nice feature of the site is that you can search for poems by emotion.

3. Poem Hunter

The site design of Poem Hunter is hardly poetic, but it works very well.

It must be popular, judging by the number of new poems published each day.

4. Post Poems

This is another site that is a little light on for aesthetics.

However, when I checked Post Poems, there were 60 users online. For a poetry site, that’s not bad at all.

5. Commaful

With a clean Instagram style layout and easy navigation, Commaful is a very pleasant site to visit.

You need to add an image for each poem you submit. You might want to look at using Canva to help you create suitable images.

6. Writers Cafe

You can post poetry, short stories, novels, scripts, and screenplays on Writers Cafe.

It is one of the most well-established sites for writers, so it is probably an excellent choice to consider.

7. Wattpad

It is one of the most popular sites on the Internet. It makes it a logical choice to publish your poems.

There is a special section of Wattpad that is dedicated to poetry.

Wattpad has a younger readership than many other sites, so it will depend on the type of audience you are targeting.

8. Medium

It’s the go-to platform for so many writers now to publish articles.

But Medium is also becoming a popular publishing tool for poets.

So much so that there is now a special tag for Poetry on Medium.

Like many popular sites though, you will need to add an eye-catching image to your poem.

Self-publish your poetry

Don’t forget that you also have to option to seélf-publish your poetry.

If you want to publish an ebook on Amazon, it is free.

However, if you want to self-publish a real book with Amazon, there are charges for delivering proof copies.

It’s not expensive, but you should check the price depending on where you live.

The only trick with self-publishing poetry ebooks is to get your formatting right. You can read our short tutorial to help you format poetry for Kindle and Draft2Digital.

Summary

While poetry is not as popular as fiction, there are still a lot of readers out there.

If poetry is your passion, there’s nothing to stop you from getting your poems published online for readers to find.

It only takes a few minutes to register with the sites in the list above.

As far as I could see when I checked these sites, you don’t need to post your poems exclusively.

So you should be free to publish as many of your poems as you like on almost all of the sites.

But if you only want to use a couple of sites, I would have to say that Medium and Commaful look the most promising.