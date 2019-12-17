Every writer needs to use images to promote their writing. It doesn’t matter if you are a blogger, article writer or an author.

But you don’t want to use stock images that are appearing so many times on a lot of websites and social media.

The best way to support your writing is to create and use unique images that will help you stand out from the crowd and improve your Google SEO.

But designing your own images can be time-consuming if you are not familiar with using Photoshop or Gimp. Luckily, there is an easier and much faster way and better still, it is free.

How to create a unique image

There are many ways you can do it. Of course, taking your own photos is a guaranteed way.

But you can also use free stock images and then modify them. One of my favourite sources for great images is Pixabay.

You can modify an image by adding text, cropping, resizing and overlaying images. I created the featured image at the top of this post in less than ten minutes.

I only chose the space idea because I love science fiction. But you can do it for any topic.

How to overlay images?

I chose three images. One image for the background and two vector graphics to overlay.

To overlay images is not easy if you don’t know how to use image-editing software. But there is an easy way, and anyone can do it.

All you need to do is head over to Canva, create a free account, and then you get to work.

On the left menu, choose uploads to upload your images. Then you simply drag and drop the images into place. You can resize them and tilt to a different angle.

Then add a text line, and you are done. You can export your new image in png or jpeg to use on your blog.

It’s not only blog images. You need images for social media too.

Here is how I made a very quick Facebook header in less than two minutes.

In Canva, I selected a header template.

Yes, it is a little too feminine for me, so I made a couple of quick changes.

I dropped my two space images into the image holders, and presto, I have a unique Facebook header. I could have also changed the background colours.

Templates make it easy

Changing a template is the quickest way to make your images.

There is not enough room to show you all the templates that are available with Canva. But you can see that there is plenty to choose from, including ebook covers.

All you need to do is find a template you like, and then modify it to your taste and style with your own images and font styles and colours.

There are unlimited options for you

The examples in this post are only the tip of the iceberg.

You have so many options and ways you can create your images. Using free stock photos with a free Canva account allows you to do a lot. If you are not familiar with graphic design, it is a simple tool you can learn how to use in no time at all.

But if you want to do more, there is a premium option that gives you more tools and ways to manipulate images. You can export in higher resolution and also resize your designs.

Conclusion

There is no reason for you to use images that are appearing everywhere on the Internet.

It will only take you a few minutes to create your own, and make a terrific first impression on your readers.

Add more individuality to your social media headers, posts and your blog articles. If you are an author, you might also consider images in your ebooks as well as your book covers.

For bloggers and article writers, you should take the one extra step and make sure you name your images for better SEO. It only takes a few seconds to change your title attribute and alt text to help you get more traffic from Gooogle image search.