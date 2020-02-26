Character development is an essential component of fiction writing.

You need to get to know your fictional characters well before you write your story.

No matter what genre you are writing, you should create profiles for your main characters before you begin.

The best way to do it is by creating a character profile template.

Why use a character profile?

If you are planning to write a book or even a short story, you need interesting people to write about.

You might have a few ideas in your head already.

But a short bio of a couple of sentences is not going to be enough.

There will be many times in your story that you will need to refer to precise details.

Very often, it is a lack of attention to minor details that can cause problems in a plot.

When I started writing, I had no idea about building a character.

It led to me making so many mistakes in my first drafts. I was writing by the seat of my pants, and it didn’t end well at all.

Writing a book needs careful planning and outlining. Without it, you can end up with a convoluted story with very flat characters.

If you detail as much as you can before you begin, you will have a quick and reliable reference you can use as you write your book.

How to create a profile

There is a lot of choice in book writing software. Many of the premium versions come with profile cards.

But you don’t need to buy expensive software to create as many profiles as you need for character creation.

It’s very easy to detail all the information about a character’s life by creating a simple template in Word or Pages.

Here is an example of a good character profile template complete with some details.

A good profile will have as much information as possible to form a complete overview.

Here are some of the essential character details you will need to include.

You can always add more if you wish.

Short bio Personal data Physical description Personality traits Positive and negative attributes Mannerisms and habits An image



You might not use all of the information in your story. Simple things like knowing a birthday and astrological sign might not seem necessary.

But as your story develops, small details like this can sometimes crop up.

If you are well prepared, you are not going to confuse a reader by using two different dates in your story.

If you write historical fiction, dates are a big issue. It is so easy to get things wrong or out of order.

If your character lived in the 17th century, a birth date of August 1725 would be wrong. It should be 1625.

When you write, interesting characters should always be showing the story to the reader. The more details you know about them, the more depth you can give to your story.

How to create your template

If you do a Google search, you can find many free templates to download.

But most of them want your email address before you can download the template.

If you are like me, you want to avoid getting even more marketing emails. But it’s up to you.

It’s really so simple to do it yourself by making a simple Word or Pages template.

All you need to do is set up your new document in portrait or landscape, and save it as a template.

You can add as many text boxes as you think you will need. I also add an image holder. I’ll cover more on that later.

Here is what my basic template looks like.

You can click the image above to download a pdf copy of the template. And no, you don’t need to hand over your email address.

You are welcome to print it out if you are happy to write character details by hand.

But you can create your own template like this in less than five minutes.

Why add an image?

There is nothing better than a visual image of your main characters. If you have a picture, it will help you a lot when you write.

It doesn’t need to be anything spectacular. But a picture that is representative of what you have in mind is a great idea.

Where can you find an image?

You are not going to use or share your image online. You are only going to use it for your template. So you can use almost any image you can find.

The best places to start looking are royalty-free stock image sites. There are thousands upon thousands of photos you can choose from.

You can find a lot of images of people as well as fantasy images and even aliens. Here is one I found on Pixabay.

It’s okay to show you this image because the Pixabay License says it is free for commercial use, and no attribution is required.

You can also search the Internet and even social media platforms for an image that looks like what you have in your imagination.

But if you intend to share your profile image or images, always make sure you check the license information first.

It is especially important if you plan to use an image for your book cover.

Summary

I have tried many different ways to record my character profiles.

For some time, I kept bullet point notes but then tried writing long descriptions.

But with a bit of experience, I found that breaking up the information into boxes helped make the details and information much clearer and easier to remember and reference.

When you write, you can add more details to each box as they come up in your story.

Then you won’t fall into a fact trap later in your book.

There is no better or the best way to layout your profile templates.

But not having profiles at all when you start writing your book is one of the most common mistakes for an inexperienced writer.

When a problem comes up in the plot, it means wading back through the whole manuscript, trying to find mentions of perhaps hair or eye color or important dates.

It’s always a great idea to get to know your characters as best as you can before you write.

Your story will flow better and more naturally, as well as being factually accurate.