What Are Ezines And How To Create And Publish One

Zine is a diminutive of the word magazine, so it means a very small magazine. Ezines now refer to online and electronic versions that are often between six and twelve pages.
In the past, small publications such as this were sometimes called pamphlets or leaflets.
The history of zines dates back to the 18th century, when authors would engage a printer to produce copies, so they are nothing new.
But in the 1960s, when basic printing and copying technology became available for almost everyone to use, zines became a popular means of amateur publishing.
What are ezines today?
The most popular form of ezine is a simple PDF file that readers can access online, view on a website, or receive via email.
The biggest advantage is that PDF files are easy to create, and the formatting remains consistent across different devices.
However, more complex forms, such as flipbooks, can include multimedia elements like videos, links, or interactive elements.
Flipbooks mimic the look and feel of a traditional magazine, with pages that flip as you scroll.
The main positive is that ezines can be shared easily, which means that it is relatively easy to find new readers if the file is shared or posted on social media.
Readers who find the content helpful or entertaining can easily share it with others, helping you grow your audience organically.
Another plus is that with some creation platforms, it is possible to track performance with analytics to see how well your publication performs.
While zines are often associated with culture, art, and music, you can choose any topic that you think will resonate with your readers.
You could use one to promote an idea, a book, a passion, or your blog. The possibilities are endless.
Now, let’s look at how to start publishing ezines.
How to create an ezine
You can find many different free tools, apps, and software online to help you create your own ezine.
But in this instance, I’ll use Canva because it’s one of the easiest platforms for creating and sharing a multi-page PDF.
Another reason is that there are plenty of templates to choose from, so it’s easy to modify one to suit your taste. Of course, you can start with a blank template and create your own design and layout.
You probably already have an account with Canva, but if you don’t, it’s quick and easy to open a free account.
Now, let’s move on to creating your mini-magazine.
The easiest way to start is to search for a template. You can see in the image below that I searched for zine. You could also search using newsletter or magazine.
I have cropped the image, but there was a long list of free templates.
My selection was a music-themed template.
The zine template has nine pages, and you can edit all the elements.
You can change the background colors, images, and text or add new elements to the template.
The only limit is your imagination and design flair.
Once you are happy with your designs and content, it’s time to publish.
How to publish and share your ezine
You will find all your options for downloading, sharing, and embedding from the Share menu button.
The two most common options are to download it in PDF, or to use the embed code to publish it on your website.
Other options include collaborating with others if you work in a team or instantly sharing your ezine on many social media platforms. You can also copy a link to show the browser version directly, perhaps in an email.
But for this article, I’ll choose the embed option so I can show you exactly how it works.
When you choose the embed option, there are two alternatives. One is the full HTML embed code, and the second is a smart link, which is truncated.
I prefer the full code because I can edit it if I need to change the size or position on a webpage. In this case, I have reduced the size of my sample ezine a little to fit in this article.
So here’s what it looks like and how it works.
Music Zine – View Online by Just Publishing Advice
You can see that Canva has automatically added controls to it. If you hover over a page, navigation arrows will appear on the left and right to turn pages. If you are viewing this on a phone, you can swipe to move the pages. There are also controls at the bottom.
As well as that, there is a link below to open in full in a browser.
The example is nine pages, but you can choose how many pages you want to use.
As you can see, there are so many ways you can share, post, or publish an ezine. This functionality and flexibility makes it an ideal way to share your ideas.
The advantages
For new writers who might be thinking about publishing their writing for the first time, ezines are a practical way to begin.
Firstly, they are easy to create and distribute, and secondly, it’s no-cost publishing.
Another positive is that, unlike self-publishing, you don’t need any technical skills.
Lastly, because it is online publishing, you can reach anyone with an internet connection.
Sure, you have to share and promote your work to gain some traction, but that’s the same for any writing endeavor.
You can produce ezines using many different tools, apps, and services that are generally free.
So there’s nothing to stop you and your creativity.
Summary
Ezines are an option you might not have considered, but it’s an easy way to publish.
No matter what you are passionate about, you can share your thoughts, beliefs, and ideas in a different way. It’s also a particularly good option for publishing poetry or even short children’s books.
Self-publishing is often the first option new authors turn to because it is so popular now. However, it is a crowded market, and gaining readers and book sales is not so easy.
So, give this idea some thought and see if it is an option you could use to share and promote your work.
