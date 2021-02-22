Are you wondering where to publish short stories online?

You can find sites that accept short stories, but many of them have strict submission guidelines. Some don’t allow simultaneous submissions and only accept certain genres of short fiction.

If you are a short story writer and want to publish your work online, you want an easier way.

There are many sites where you can publish fiction and nonfiction stories for free and without all the hassle.

10 Sites where you can publish short stories online

Here are ten options for you to quickly and easily post your short stories online. All of them will help you find readers for your work and get feedback on your writing.

When you start writing, you want people to read it. But waiting around for literary journals or a literary magazine to accept your submission is time-consuming.

The sites I have listed below accept all styles and genres of short stories. You might be writing romance, science fiction, speculative fiction, or creative nonfiction.

Whatever your style or genre, you can post your short stories immediately and for free.

1. Commaful

I have to start with Commaful for short stories because the site is just gorgeous.

It is a hugely popular site, so you’re bound to get a lot of interaction from readers.

There is no restriction on previously published work, so it’s possible to use a short story to promote your other work or even your book.

The best feature of Commaful is that you can publish picture book stories.

You can let your imagination run wild and create page-turning stories for your readers.

For me, it’s the number one choice to publish short stories online.

2. Wattpad

You probably know about Wattpad, which has been the launching pad for a lot of published writers.

But there is a special section in Wattpad for short stories.

Every day there are newly published stories, and you can see from the stats that there is a lot of user interaction.

You can publish any type of story, from a personal essay to teen fiction to literary fiction.

When there are so many active users, it’s a great place to start publishing your stories.

3. Medium

You probably associate Medium with articles and content marketing.

However, there is a huge selection of Medium short stories.

Because it is such a popular platform, it gives you an excellent opportunity to share your writing.

Another great thing about Medium is that it is so quick and easy to publish your work.

4. Booksie

It’s not quite as pretty as some other sites, but it has a large following of readers and writers.

This makes Booksie for short stories an obvious choice to help you promote your writing.

Once you register, you are ready to go.

5. StoryWrite

I included this site in my list because StoryWrite specializes in short stories.

However, judging by the lack of likes on recently published stories, the site may not be very active.

But it might be worth a look.

6. Story Star

This might be a site more suited to younger writers.

But Story Star for short stories looks like it might work if you can match what readers are looking for.

It’s a little lacking in style, but it’s an easy site to navigate.

7. Tumblr

When you think of Tumblr, you probably associate it with being a blogging platform.

However, there is a vibrant community of short story writers on Tumblr.

The beauty of the platform is how easy it is to set up an account and start posting your stories in a flash.

You have no restrictions on word count, genre, or even how often you post.

Take a look and get started.

8. WordKrowd

It’s an attractive site with an option to add images to your posts.

In the main menu, Wordkrowd has a Stories button. This makes it very easy for readers and other writers to find your new short story.

The site is super easy to use and navigate and has a Tumblr feel and look about it.

Definitely worth taking a look at what it can offer you.

9. Archive of Our Own

It certainly is not the most attractive website around.

But Archive of Our Own makes up for it with a huge database of writing and related posts and articles.

The structure of the site is a little challenging to navigate. But the search function works well to find what you are looking for.

It’s not at the top of my list, but it might suit you if you are into fanfiction.

10. Start a free blog for your short stories

Of course, there is one last option you might want to consider to publish your short stories online.

Starting your own blog for your writing means you are in control. Once you set up your blog, you can get comments from your readers and build relationships.

Another benefit is that you can share your short story posts on social media to create more buzz about your writing.

You don’t need to spend a cent to start your writing blog. You can choose from many free blogging platforms.

But my recommendation would be WordPress as the best choice. The free version is all you need.

But if you find it a bit technical, Wix has a simple drag and drop interface that is easy to use, and the free version offers everything you need in a blog.

Lastly, there is Google’s Blogger. It’s been around for a long, long time, so it looks a bit old-fashioned.

But it has a huge community, so it’s a great way to interact with other users, bloggers, and fellow writers.

Conclusion

If you love writing short stories and want to share them with the world, there’s nothing to stop you.

You don’t need to wait around for publishers to accept your submissions and then be in a long line to have your stories published.

There’s nothing to stop you from publishing your stories online in an instant. That means you are in control and can use your writing in any way you wish.

Perhaps you are writing a book and want to use your short stories to attract readers. Another option is to link from your story sites to your social media accounts.

There are so many possibilities for you to try.

But of course, make sure you check your writing before you publish your stories.