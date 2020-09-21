You probably won’t want to print out a whole ebook.

But there are times when it comes in handy to be able to print selected pages from an ebook.

However, there is no simple print function in ebook apps or reading devices.

Here’s how you can print pages from any ebook, including DRM protected Kindle books.

How to print an ebook

This method is the best and works for almost all ebook file types that are not DRM protected.

It will convert your ebook into pdf files that you can open in any pdf or Adobe reader.

You can then print the whole ebook or selected pages.

Step One – Install Calibre

Calibre is a free program you can download for PC and Mac.

It has a lot of tools for editing ebooks. But you will only use the ebook conversion tool for pdf format.

Once you install Calibre, you are ready to start your first conversion.

Step Two – Add your ebook

Open your ebook file in Calibre by using the Add Book button.

I chose to print a Kindle ebook from the Kindle Store. It is a DRM free copy of Pride and Prejudice.

If you want, you can check and edit the ebook details. Select the Edit ebook button from the top menu.

But there is usually no need to make any changes if you only want to print some pages.

Step Three – Convert to PDF

Select the book you want to convert. Then click the Convert Books button.

When you do, you will see the details screen for the book.

On the top left, you need to select pdf as your output format.

Click OK, and Calibre will create your pdf file, but leaving the original file in place.

Step Four – Open your PDF file to print

Open your pdf ebook file from the Calibre Library in your pdf reader program.

You will now have all the functions in your program to select and print pages from the ebook.

How to print a DRM protected ebook

Some ebook retailers use digital right management (DRM) to protect ebooks. It is most common on Amazon Kindle and Apple iBooks.

Because of this, you can’t convert Kindle ebooks and iBooks that use DRM as in the method above.

Yes, there are DRM removal tools on the Internet. But it is illegal to do this, so I don’t recommend it at all.

However, if you want a printed copy of pages from these ebooks, it is quite easy.

All you need to do is to take screenshots on any device where you can use the Kindle for PC or Kindle for Mac app. You can also use the same method for iBooks.

Step one – Go to a page

To print Kindle pages, or Apple iBook pages, go to the page in the app that you want to print.

Size the page to make sure you include all the text you want to print.

Step Two – Take a screenshot

You can use a screenshot, or use a grab tool.

I used the grab tool for Mac in the image below.

It’s handy because it’s quicker and easier than screenshots to copy multiple pages of an ebook.

After you take your screenshot or grab your pages, you will be able to open the file to print.

You can also export the file from jpeg or png to pdf if you wish.

Depending on which pdf program you use, you might be able to combine your select pages into one document file.

Step Three – Print your pages

You can now print your selected pages from any protected ebook.

Summary

If you want to copy pages from a paper book, you need to use a scanner or find a photocopier.

So printing pages from an ebook is probably quicker and easier once you know how to do it.

If you read ebooks that are DRM free epub, pdf is easy.

That’s why I prefer to buy or download ebooks from retailers that don’t use protection.

I can save them and keep backup copies. Or in this case, print out specific pages or even all of the ebook.

However, if you really need to print selected pages from protected ebooks, it’s really quite easy.