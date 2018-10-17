5 / 5 ( 1 )

It takes a lot of work to set up a new blog

Setting up a blog involves a lot of decisions.

When you start a new blog from scratch, your first task is to decide on the topic of your blog.

If you are planning to monetize you should choose a highly focussed subject area that will get you organic traffic from search engines.

On the other hand, if your intention is to start a blog that will be a hobby or a social project, your choice of blog topic theme is not as important.

There are many blogging platforms available for both blogs and websites. Choosing the right one for your needs is important.

But you should also consider whether your choice will allow you to develop your blog in the future.

Blog platform choices

There are a lot of free and paid blogging service choices. But for most bloggers, there are only four that offer the tools you will need.

Blogger (Free)

Blogger is a free blogging platform from Google. It has been a reliable free service for bloggers for years and years.

It is very easy to set up and start a blog.

Once you click the add a new site button and agree to the terms of service, you are ready to go.

WordPress (Free)

Without a doubt, WordPress is by far the most popular blogging platform.

With the free version, all you need to supply is an email address and you can start setting up your blog.

As with all free services, there are some restrictions on functionality and tools that you can use.

If your plan is to make money from blogging, free platforms rarely offer many opportunities.

WordPress (Paid)

You can upgrade a free WordPress site to a choice of premium paying versions at any time.

It is an easy step to take if you want more functionality and tools for your blog. You will need to pay a monthly fee by credit card for the upgrade.

If you are not technically minded, it is a good option for high-quality Wordpress blogging.

WordPress (Self-hosted)

If you plan to earn money from your blog, either part-time or full-time, this is your only choice if you want lots of people to read your blog.

Self-hosted WordPress is used by major newspapers, magazines and almost all pro bloggers.

You will need to pay for web hosting and to install WordPress on your host’s server.

Many web hosting services have a one-click WordPress install, so it is an easy process. Once complete, you will enter your WP Admin dashboard and you will have your blog up and running.

You will have access to thousands of free and paid plugins and themes, and be free to design and build your blog to your exact needs.

How often should you blog?

Social blogging

If you start blogging as an extension to your social media activities, a free platform will work well for you.

You can share your blog posts on Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest and expect to get some comments on your posts.

In this case, you should think about writing a blog post perhaps once a week to build interest in your new blog.

Pro blogging

However, if you are serious about blogging and want to use it for lead generation to sell your products or services or to make money from advertising and affiliate marketing, you will need to post often.

You will need to get a lot of search engine traffic to succeed. To do this you will have to write a lot of blog posts aimed at your target audience and to get some to rank high on Google and Bing.

The key to success with content marketing is traffic.

But don’t expect miracles until you’ve written and published at least 100 posts. You can add as many call to action elements as you want, but no one will act on them until they can find you on Google and Bing search.

Neil Patel is a well-known and successful blogger. But his success has come from the fact that he has published nearly 3,000 posts.

Harsh Agrawal, who owns shoutmeloud.com has published over 2,200 posts.

You don’t need to read any of the hundreds of “The ultimate guide to blogging” articles on the net to know that regular posting of quality blog articles in the only way to succeed.

Set yourself a blogging schedule

People like to read blog posts that are informative and current. If they like what you are writing on your blog, the will keep returning.

You will get a lot of your organic traffic from Google. But it is important to keep in mind that when readers find a site they like, they will often bookmark it and return regularly.

Your posting schedule can determine how often they return. When a return visitor finds no new content, they will return less frequently.

However, if they find new content everytime they visit, you could have some visitors returning on a daily basis. Think here how a newspaper works.

If you blog is for fun and on a free platform, then posting once a week or so is fine.

But if you are blogging for an income and want to build your traffic and perhaps your email list, you might consider publishing a new post every day, especially in the early months of your new blog.

The simple arithmetic is that the more blog posts you publish, the more traffic you can expect.

Don’t forget SEO

The last, but most important action to take for your new blog is to make sure it is SEO optimized.

Your on-page SEO is the first step. Make sure you are using the correct meta tags and formatting your posts with h-tags. You should also be adding images, using bold and italics for highlighting, and adding bullet points when necessary.

There are hundreds of free SEO tools available online to help you.

However, most successful bloggers use Semrush, which is an SEO pro suite for on and off page SEO as well as for competitive keyword analysis.

Summary

Blogging can be used for fun, or for business.

If it is for your enjoyment, go with a free platform and enjoy writing and making new contacts and online friends.

But if you want to blog for business, you will need to pay to set up your blog and have access to the tools you will need to succeed.

