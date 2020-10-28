What is the INK writing assistant? I asked the same question when I took my first look at this new program.

The best answer I can find is this. Imagine Grammarly, Hemingway app, Semrush SEO writing assistant tool, and Yoast SEO all wrapped together in one program.

Then add the fact that it is a free writing program, and you can understand why it grabbed my attention.

Because of these factors, it did not take me long to decide to give it a try to see how it performed.

INK writing assistant review

There are lots of AI writing assistants available for writers now. But most of them only work well if you pay for a premium subscription.

On top of that, most of them are typically spelling, grammar, and tone checkers with an online editor and Chrome extension.

But INK takes a different approach.

It is a program you can download and install on your computer and is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux.

The big benefit is that you can save all your work on your PC or Mac because it is a genuine program.

You can also import and export your documents in many useful ways.

For my road test, I wrote and checked this review using the INK editor and SEO checking tools and found it very easy to use.

How does it work as a writing checker?

INK uses artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing to analyze your text.

For any writing style or form, it works similarly to Grammarly or Prowritingaid.

The distraction-free editor is as good as any I have used, and the checking tools are quite rapid.

You can write directly into the editor or import files from a URL, HTML file, or a text file.

I also found that you can copy and paste from Word or Google Docs.

The program highlights spelling and grammar suggestions, overuse of adverbs, hard to read sentences, and passive voice.

It calculates your readability grade and your use of headings and sections.

For most writers, you should feel confident using the program. It can do a decent check of your writing and find the most common errors.

It’s easy to navigate the writing pane, and all the suggested improvements are simple to find and understand.

Bloggers and web content article writers always need to optimize their content so that it’s SEO friendly.

Search engine rankings depend on the quality of a text.

But also on how well a text is structured with meta titles, image alt texts, and keyword use.

The program scans in real-time to check all of these elements.

It also scans your competition’s content for your selected keyword and grades your article accordingly.

If you use Yoast SEO or Semrush, all of these tools will be familiar to you.

For WordPress users, there is also a plugin that works with both the classic and Gutenberg editor.

Working with the INK program

In my road test, I imported a few of my existing articles to get started. All of them loaded accurately, and the scanning process took only a few seconds to complete.

Even though I use the premium versions of Grammarly and Semrush, INK found quite a few improvements I could make.

It found a few difficult to read sentences that Grammarly missed, and also that my image alt tags were far too short.

As I checked, I also noticed that if I add images in the program, it can compress and resize them. It was a surprise bonus to find.

As for ease of use, or user experience, it took me half an hour or so to get used to the context panes.

But once I clicked around for a while, it was actually quite intuitive.

The right panel is the most important because it is where you find all the suggestions, improvements, and checks.

In the Optimize section, Word tasks are grammar, spelling, and writing improvements.

Document tasks are SEO suggestions and improvements.

Your overall score is a combination of the two optimize elements.

The word task panel looks at all the writing and grammar elements.

The document panel examines all your SEO elements.

There is another panel to manage and improve images.

The left side panel is for all your file functions.

All of these panels can be closed when you are writing, and you will only see your writing editor.

Is the INK writing assistant the next big thing?

All I can say is that it certainly does a lot and works extremely well for a free writing program. Far better than many others I have tried.

I know there is a premium version coming soon, and I’m sure it will have many more bells and whistles.

But at present, the tools and checks that come with the free version are certainly going to help a lot of writers.

I think it is much better than the free Grammarly browser extension.

As for SEO, it currently works with only one keyword phrase.

Obviously, a paid version will include more. But for most writers, I think one main keyword is enough to help optimize articles for SEO.

Can it replace and combine Grammarly, Yoast, Semrush, and Hemingway into one free program?

Well, not 100%, especially if you currently pay for premium subscriptions like me. But it goes a long way towards the possibility.

I haven’t had a chance to try the WordPress plugin as yet, but when I do, I’ll make sure I update this article.

From what I have seen so far, I’ll be interested in the development of the INK writing assistant.

Depending on the premium version’s price, it could be a viable and hopefully more economical solution than Grammarly and Semrush.

But for the moment, I think it is a most worthwhile app for writers to try and see what they think.

You can download the program from Ink For All. You then need to register, and you can see if it works for you and your writing needs.

There is one last bonus from INK. There is a bundle of seventeen free online writing tools on its site that you can use.

Note: I have no affiliation with INK, so this review is totally independent.