There’s no doubt that Grammarly is one of the most popular grammar checkers for writers and bloggers.

But as with all online apps and services available on the Internet, you might have some concerns regarding your privacy and personal data.

Whenever you register and install any app or program on your computer or mobile devices, it’s always worth checking the privacy policy and terms of service.

However, we all know that very few people take the time to do it, so I’ll share my experience with you.

What does Grammarly do?

Before I get to the security issues, I’ll give you a brief overview of Grammarly if you are not familiar with it.

Grammarly offers a completely free version that you can use by installing a simple Chrome extension. You can also install a browser extension for most of the popular browsers.

After installing it in your web browser, you can check for critical grammar issues and spelling mistakes in most of your online writing activities.

For students and new writers, it is an ideal and free solution to check your writing.

If you are writing a lot or plan to earn an income from your writing, you might consider the premium version.

With your Grammarly account, you will then have access to more Grammarly apps and a deeper analysis of your writing, spelling, and grammar.

It is compatible with Microsoft Office. But for most writers, you will work mostly with Microsoft Word. For Mac users, it is also compatible with Word for Mac.

You can also integrate with Google Docs and Gmail, and there is a Grammarly keyboard app for mobile devices.

For me, I use it mostly with the WordPress editor. I find it indispensable because I can access the full Grammarly editor at any time to check my writing.

Sure, it’s not a human proofreader, but it highlights so many issues and improvements I can make.

If you want to know more about all the features, you can read my Grammarly review for all the details.

Is Grammarly safe?

Yes, I believe that Grammarly is safe to use. I have used the premium version for more than five years, and I can say that I have never had any concerns at all.

But it depends on how you want to define safe.

With any application, service, or web tool you use, some of your data will be recorded. The most common is your email address and password to enable you to log in.

Other data that is usually stored by most sites and apps are your preferences. These might include your language setting, feature settings, and any special options you selected.

None of these should cause you any concern as long as the site is secure.

But some data collection does affect your privacy. The most invasive are tracking cookies that record your online behavior and search terms.

Data like this is sometimes on-sold to advertisers without you realizing it.

You can do a basic check for this data by searching your browser preferences for stored cookies.

Does Grammarly use cookies?

Yes, like any app, Grammarly uses cookies for your settings, app selections, and options.

From the graph, you can see that if you are worried about cookies and tracking data, Google should be your greatest concern.

Yes, Grammarly uses cookies, but from what I can see, they are all related to functionality, and I could not find a single tracking cookie.

I included this site in the graph to give perspective and reassure you that you are not being tracked here. But yes, this site uses two cookies.

All websites use cookies, but there is one site that takes the cake.

On the scale of the invasive collection of your private data, the worst offender is Facebook. You won’t find many cookies in your browser, but by using Dev Tools you can see what’s really going on.

If you are using Facebook and Google, then Grammarly pales by comparison when it comes to data collection.

So I can safely say that you shouldn’t have any concerns at all on this front.

Depending on your usage, you might find variations from the data I have used here.

Does Grammarly store my writing?

It makes sense that Grammarly needs to send your text to its servers so that it can be analyzed for corrections.

Because it is an online app, the software that needs to run to give you these results is not stored on your computer like a downloadable program.

But does Grammarly keep your text stored on its servers?

This is what Grammarly states on its support site.

Grammarly is not a keylogger.

Grammarly does not record every keystroke you make on your device. Grammarly accesses only the text you write using a Grammarly product, and only for the purposes of checking your text and providing corrections.

Additionally, Grammarly does not process anything you type in text fields marked “sensitive,” such as credit card forms or password fields.

To clarify this, there is also this tweet that explains it in more detail.

If you want to know more about data storage, you can read the full privacy policy or check the security page.

Can Grammarly conflict with other programs?

The only issue I can say that I have encountered over the years is when I’m using the Grammarly Editor with WordPress.

If I use the basic browser extension to click and correct critical issues that are marked in red, there is no problem.

But if I open the full editor and do a full scan and check, it can sometimes delete scrips and code from my WordPress editor. These can include YouTube embeds or Twitter and Facebook scripts.

It’s not an issue that would affect most users. But for me, it was a little annoying at first. Now I have learned to add my scripts after I have finished doing my writing check.

If you use Developer Tools in Chrome or any other browsers, it’s a good idea to disable the Grammarly extension.

On occasions, I have noticed that code from the extension can affect your results. But if you use Dev Tools a lot, you know that it’s always better to disable all browser extension.

Another small annoyance is when you use track changes in Word.

All of your edits and deletions in Word track changes are marked as “Grammarly.” If you are sharing your document with other people, you may not want this result.

However, there is a workaround that you can use. You can read about the fix in this article about changing your track change settings in Word for Grammarly.

How safe is safe?

I can only give my opinion as a long time user.

If I compare how Google and Facebook track me, there’s no issue with Grammarly.

Because I do a lot of SEO research, my Facebook feed is full of ads for SEO products and services.

When I search for something like a new pair of shoes on Google, every website that carries Google ads starts showing me ads for shoes.

Both of these sites track you by demographics, location, interests, search patterns, and a hundred other things.

But over five years, and all the words I have checked on Grammarly, I have never seen a connection between what I write about and online advertising.

I’m certainly not an expert on algorithms. But from my observations, I have to say that I don’t believe Grammarly is on-selling tracking data.

So by that definition, I believe it’s a secure and safe app to use.

Conclusion

When it comes to online security, nothing is written in stone.

Almost every week, there is news of security breaches on popular sites and online applications.

Barnes & Noble and its Nook operation suffered a cyber and ransomware attack that badly affected its users.

However, most of the successful attacks occur on sites without adequate security. But no site is totally safe from attack today.

I have read some articles that say that Grammarly is not safe to use. But they are mostly years old and fail to provide any substantial proof.

In the end, it’s about trustworthiness. On that count, I can only say that I have had no reason not to trust Grammarly.

Yes, I receive regular emails, but only for those that I subscribed to.

As far as support goes, I have only needed to use it a couple of times. In each case, the response was fast and helpful.

So is Grammarly safe? Yes, I believe you can use it without any serious concerns.