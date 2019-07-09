5 / 5 ( 1 )

Are you looking for a reliable passive voice checker?

That’s an excellent idea. You should always avoid using the passive voice in writing as much as you can.

But sometimes it isn’t easy to spot when you are doing a quick proofread of your text.

A much easier, and more accurate way to locate a passive sentence or passive construction is to use an online checker.

There are many free online tools you can use to help you. The bonus is that many of them will help you find other grammar errors and spelling mistakes as well.

The best tools will give you options or examples to change a phrase written in the passive voice to the active voice.

But before I get to my list of useful tools, it worth understanding the difference between active and passive voice.

What is the passive voice?

It is when the subject of the sentence is not performing the action.

The structure and the form of the verbs are to be plus the past participle. It can also use the verb to get.

With passive voice sentences, we don’t know who is performing the action unless we add an operator.

For example, in the passive voice, the subject is usually a thing and not a person.

This house was built in 1970.

We don’t know who built the house because the house receives the action of the verb.

This house was build in 1970 by John.

Now we know who built the house because John is the operator. But this house, the sentence subject, is acted upon by the passive verb.

But if we change to the active voice, the subject is a person, and the sentence is much easier to understand.

John built this house in 1970.

Now it is clear who built the house.

In the English language, writing active sentences is always the best option. You should use it in articles, fiction, blog posts and any form of messaging, email or general correspondence.

However, in business and scientific writing, the passive is used a little more frequently.

It is because there may be a need not to say who did something or to apportion blame. A prepositional phrase is often used to introduce a topic.

In reply to your complaint, your delivery was delayed due to unforeseen circumstance.

You can read much more in our in-depth article on passive and causative structures and how to avoid using them.

1. Grammarly

It is no surprise that Grammarly is my number one choice.

That is because I use it every day, day in and day out.

For me, it is always on, so it is only a matter of one click, and I can find and re-write any passive sentences.

Here is a screengrab of my Grammarly editor for this post as I was writing it in WordPress.

You can see the passive structures are highlighted for you. On the right, there is an explanation and examples of how to change the voice.

It makes it easy for me to find and change any sentences to active voice.

You can read our full Grammarly review for more details.

2. ProWritingAid

Prowritingaid is another writing tool I use a lot.

I use it mostly for checking long-form writing. But it is an excellent tool for finding and correcting passive structures.

As you can see from the image above, ProwritingAid gives you helpful clues to fix your sentences.

The suggestions are based on your sentence, so it is a very quick and easy fix for you. Just select the one you prefer or edit your sentence using a different subject.

Read our full review of ProWritingAid.

3. Ginger Grammar

Ginger grammar is super quick and easy to use as a free Chrome extension.

For bloggers, this is a great free tool to have because it will work in unison with your blog editor.

Ginger will highlight and underline any passive forms for you. Then you can re-write them in active form.

4. Hemingway App

The Hemingway App is very well known as a great passive finder.

This is true. It is super fast and it gives you a very clear green highlight for every passive structure it finds.

But then it is up to you to change your sentences. There are no examples or hints to help you re-phrase your sentences.

Read our review of the Hemingway App and Editor

Summary

All of the free tools I have mentioned above will do a great job for you.

The will find your passive structures very fast, and then you can get to work on fixing them.

No matter which one you choose, you will be making a good choice.

But I suppose Grammarly and ProWritingAid stand out because they both give you a little more help in re-writing sentences.

