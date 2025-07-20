10 Free Plot Generators To Get You Writing Fast

Writers and authors are always looking for new ideas, and that’s where plot generators can help.
Unlike a writing prompt, which gives you a starting point, plotting tools can give you a beginning, middle, and end.
It’s like creating an outline of a story, but much faster than writing one yourself.
Yes, writing a story always takes time, determination, and effort, but these tools can get you up and running much faster.
What do plot generators do?
A good plot planner can help you dig up story ideas by creating a basic outline for you.
If you are looking at a blank page and a blinking cursor, you can find a starting point, or with some, even a full storyline.
Most popular plot tools use random elements of a story, such as characters, settings, conflicts, and perhaps even plot twists, to give you something new each time you use them.
With many of the tools, you can get a beginning, middle, and end. It’s only a start, but it can save you hours when you are plotting your new story.
You can find generators that simply give you a quick idea to build from. However, some let you develop ideas in specific genres.
So, if you’re writing sci-fi, detective mystery, paranormal fantasy, or romance, it means that you should get results and ideas specifically for your genre.
With some tools, they might ask you for a few details, such as names or settings, to tailor a story outline.
You’re probably not going to use any of the plot suggestions rigidly, but they can give you a head start when you’re hunting for ideas.
Look at these tools as creative shortcuts. They won’t write for you, but they can get you moving and help you outline your new story.
And yes, most of these plot generators use AI (artificial intelligence). I know many writers shudder at the mere mention, but technology evolves, and even us stubborn writers need to move with the times.
1. Squibler Story Generator
Two things stand out with the Squibler story tool. One is that it has a terrific selection of genres.
The second is that there are no ads to distract you.
I tried a few different prompts, and the results weren’t too bad at all.
As a bonus, I didn’t need to register or supply my email address.
What’s the catch? If you use the tool to create outlines, it’s free, so have fun.
However, below each idea is a button to generate the full story using AI, which, of course, is not free.
2. Canva Plot Generator
Like me, you only think of Canva as an image design tool.
So, it was a surprise for me to discover that it has writing tools.
However, the results for story ideas were useful and detailed.
While it’s free to generate ideas, each one uses credits.
So, if you have a free Canva account, it seems that you can use up to 48 credits.
But that is probably enough to give you plenty of ideas.
3. Plot Generator UK
If you’re looking for quick and short ideas, Plot Generator UK is worth a look.
You can choose from a long list of genres and topics, and fine-tune the results you are looking for.
While it’s free to use, you get a lot of ads. If you are okay with ignoring all the ads, you might find some useful ideas to get you started.
4. Generate Story
Another site that’s a bit heavy on ads, but Generate Story is free to use and gives you a result you can quickly copy and use.
You can select your genre and then add some details or extra instructions.
It’s no-frills, but it seems to do the job.
5. Voilà
No fancy tools here, just enter a short idea and Voilà will give you a three or four-paragraph summary of a plot.
Like most free tools, they want you to do or buy something. In this case, it’s to download its app.
But if you ignore that, it’s free to use, and you don’t need to register.
6. Sudowrite
The one thing I like about the results from Sudowrite is that it divides an outline into setting, beginning, middle, and end.
That creates a logical progression you can follow as you write your story.
To get started, select a genre and then add a short description.
There are no ads, and no need to hand over your details to get your results.
7. Quillbot
You have probably heard about Quillbot as an online grammar checker.
But it has a lot of other tools, including story ideas.
It’s AI-generated, as all these tools are, but it does give you a short, clear outline to help you get moving on your new story.
8. Reedsy
If you’re a writer, you’ve heard of Reedsy or may even use many of the tools and advice it offers.
But for story ideas, it works a little differently from others.
You select a genre, then click generate. Each time you click, the prompt changes to a new set of ideas.
However, the results are not as detailed as with many other tools. Another downside is that you need to give your email address to save any ideas.
9. Plot Twist Generator
If you’re looking for ways to enhance your plot, Plot Twist is a handy little tool.
It’s not fancy, but it does the job as promised.
While it is short and sweet, that’s probably enough for you to get hold of a new twist for your story.
It’s also ad-free and doesn’t pester you for your details.
10. ChatGPT
Well, of course!
As most of the tools available online for giving you story ideas use AI, why not go to the boss?
All you need to do is ask.
Summary
You’re not going to use all the tools in my list above.
But one or two of them might be of use for you, so try a few to see if they feel right for your needs.
I tested them all, as well as many others, but kept my list only to those that were free, easy to use, and useful.
If I had to choose one, it would be Sudowrite.
I like the fact that it gives you a basic story arc, which is a head start on writing a story, because you know how it ends.
And sure, I know many writers get creepy about AI writing tools, including me.
But the resources in my list are merely for taking a shortcut when you’re hunting for ideas.
Whether you like it or not, AI is here to stay.
For writers, that means adapting and using new tools to help you write, but never letting any of them write for you.
Related Reading: In Fiction Writing The Devil Is In The Details Of Your Plot