The very first tip for how to start writing a book is to have a plan.

For a nonfiction book, such as a memoir or biography, it is quite straightforward. An outline is usually a list in the chronological order of events.

Other nonfiction, including self-help and advice, would use a logical sequence to go from a problem to a cause and then a solution.

But for fiction, it is a different story. Developing an outline for your story ideas is much more complicated.

Time to write

You might read that some fiction authors like to write by the seat of their pants.

It is a popular method where the author lets the characters drive the story.

There is usually no plan other than to see what develops.

In my experience, this method has a lot of downsides.

Because there is no plan, the result is often a story that goes around in circles that lead to nowhere.

Then it needs so much editing and re-writing to fix all the problems that it is like writing a book twice.

A better way to write fiction is to know the end before you write the beginning.

That is the primary function of the Snowflake outline method developed by bestselling author Randy Ingermanson.

The Snowflake outline

Perhaps you could also call it the snowball method.

You start small, and your plan gets bigger and bigger.

Your story outline starts with a single sentence summary of your story.

If you are not sure how to do it, Randy Ingermanson gives a few examples of one-sentence summaries of some well-known books.

Here are some examples.

Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone: A boy wizard begins training and must battle for his life with the Dark Lord, who murdered his parents.

The Lord of the Rings: A hobbit learns that his magic ring is the key to saving Middle Earth from the Dark Lord.

Pride and Prejudice: A young English woman from a peculiar family is pursued by an arrogant and wealthy young man.

The DaVinci Code: A Harvard symbologist and a female French cryptographer solve the puzzle of the Holy Grail in a race against death across Europe.

The Firm: A brilliant young lawyer gets a fabulous job at a firm that is a cover for a Mafia money-laundering operation.

The Hunt For Red October: A Russian sub captain leads the Soviet navy on a merry chase while he tries to hand over the latest Soviet submarine to the Americans.

For new or inexperienced authors, it is a great help you get your story right in your mind before you start writing.

Even if you go no further than this step, you will have made a good start.

Building on your outline

There are many articles and how-to guides about the Snowflake method and how to use it to outline a fiction story.

While the original plan involved ten steps, most now suggest a six-step plan.

The six steps help you define your plot, major characters, character development, and list scenes.

Step One – One-sentence summary.

Step Two – One paragraph summary of the plot.

Step Three – Your character profiles.

Step Four – Full-page plot summary.

Step Five – Character’s goals and development.

Step Six – Three or four-page plot synopsis.

You will find many variations of these steps.

But the essence is that when you finish writing your plan, know will understand your story in detail before you start writing your book.

If you are planning to write and publish a book, I highly recommend taking the time to prepare well before you begin.

With a good outline, your task will be so much easier than flying by the seat of your pants.

Is there an easier way?

There is no easy way to write a great fiction novel.

But you can get some help with writing your outline.

If you use Scrivener, there are Snowflake templates that you can use to guide you through the process.

You might find a template for Microsoft Word or Apple Pages if you hunt online. But it is probably easier to simply write out each step.

Another tool you can use is available from Writers Discord. It offers a Google Docs spreadsheet Snowflake template you can download for free.

You can download the template in Excel if you prefer.

Does it work?

I tried writing two fiction novels using the pantsters technique of letting the story develop from the characters.

In all honesty, both stories ended up being all love the place.

They took me on a wild goose chase, and then they needed so much work to fix after the first drafts.

When I wrote to a plan, it was much easier and faster to write a story.

It takes a little while to plan well. But you save the time one hundred times over when it comes to writing your first draft and editing your second draft.

I have written this article simply as an introduction to planning to write fiction.

The Snowflake outline is only one of many ways you can prepare to write a fiction novel.

But with any type of plan, three essential ingredients are always similar.

1. A one or two-sentence summary of the story helps you get started on the right track.

2. You should always create character profile templates that you can refer back to for detail.

3. Write a one-page synopsis of your story before you begin.

The added benefit is that when it comes time to pitch your book, you have your summary and synopsis ready to go.

Summary

Planning is an indispensable part of writing.

Even when I write a 1,000- word blog post or an article, I always scratch out a simple plan.

But when it comes to fiction and a word count of 110,000 words, a detailed plan is always going to be the best place to start.

You don’t need to spend weeks on it. With the steps I have detailed in this article, it should take you no more than a few days to complete.

That is a good investment that will save you so much time over the weeks or months it will take you to write your book.

The benefit comes from always being able to refer back to your notes for detail about your plot, characters, events, timelines, and places. You will never lose the plot.

The other huge plus is that you know how your story will end.

With that knowledge makes it so much easier for you to write the beginning.