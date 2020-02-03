Fiction writing only works when the plot of a story makes perfect sense to a reader.

“The king died, and then the queen died” is a story. “The king died, and then the queen died of grief” is a plot. E. M. Forster

It’s an old quote, but I was reminded of it this week. I was in the process of finalizing a new manuscript, which will hopefully be ready to publish soon.

The events in a short story are easy to track. But the plot is a sequence of events in a novel that can be a complex mixture of so many threads.

Advertisements

What can go wrong with a story?

Publishing a book is not easy. But I had done everything right.

I got my beta readers to go to work, and they sent me their feedback. My editor did a full edit, so my manuscript was getting very close to being ready.

Over a couple of weeks, I strained my old eyes to complete the final proofreads. I was looking for those small annoying faults, like misplaced commas, errant formatting, typos, and silly repetition.

Due to the excellent work during the editing stage, there were not a lot of faults. I was delighted that the end of the process was close.

Until that is, a glaring series of plot errors hit me in the face about halfway through what I thought was going to be my last read.

It was the kind of problem that usually strikes after the first draft in creative writing.

What was the plot problem?

My problems were related to a simple sequence of events.

In chapter twelve, one of the main characters was in a situation of being thirsty and cursing that he didn’t have any beer in the refrigerator.

However, I suddenly remembered that earlier on in the story, there was a mention of beer.

I searched and found the passage in an earlier chapter. In that chapter, my character drinks a beer, then a second – from two six-packs a friend gave him. So there was definitely plenty of beer left in the refrigerator.

Another search for a mention of beer found a paragraph in a much later chapter, where he takes the remaining beer from his refrigerator.

The problem here is that I wrote these three passages months apart.

The cans of beer were such a minor detail and entirely irrelevant to the plot structure. So it was easy to read through the error without noticing the problem with the series of events.

Advertisements

Beer might not seem like an important element in my story. But, for a reader, this type of mistake with minor plot elements can be very annoying.

A good plot is about minor details

I recall in almost all of my previous books; I found similar sequence and character errors.

One was that a character’s eye color changed. Another was a child’s age being far too old for the age of the parent.

During the final stages of writing the manuscript, I had to change all the dates and ages because I had the climax of the story set six years too early.

I have read some books, in the last few years in particular, that have had small plot problems similar to those I have mentioned. It is an annoyance that distracts from the enjoyment of the story.

There is plenty of advice around for authors about checking grammar, spelling, and typos when preparing a manuscript for publishing. But perhaps it’s worth adding one more critical item to review.

Be sure that the story, and all of the minor details it contains, make perfect and logical sense.

Then your plot will make for excellent story writing.

Summary

Writing and publishing fiction is not easy.

You have to have all the elements such as world-building, rising action, falling action, and a denouement. You have to use all the literary devices you know how to use.

Your grammar might be perfect and your range of vocabulary exemplary.

But it’s the little things that make all the difference in fiction.

In Harry Potter, platform 9 3/4 seems like such a minor detail. In fact, it is only mentioned once or twice. But it is an essential element in creating the story.

Small details count. The devil is in the detail.

Make sure you check every small detail in your story before you publish it.

Your readers will thank you for all your effort.