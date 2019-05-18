5 / 5 ( 1 )

What are strong verbs, and how do you use them?

If you want to learn the precise difference between the terms strong and weak verbs, it can be a little confusing.

There are a few ways to determine the strength of verbs. There is a linguistic basis, the simple contrast between active and static verbs as well as a literary definition.

In a general sense, action verbs are strong, and we use them to make verbs more interesting.

But it is worth taking a quick English class before we start so you can understand the different definitions.

The linguistic basis

The linguistic definition is based on the Germanic strong verb. In this sense, it defines strong verbs as those that change the stem of the verb in the past and past participle.

Weak verbs are those that do not modify the stem but only add ed.

For example, the verb drive is strong because its past forms are drove and driven.

Other examples are:

be, was/were, been

choose, chose, chosen

fall, fell, fallen

know, knew, known

prove, proved, proven

shake, shook, shaken

swim, swam, swum

write, wrote, written

But the regular verb look is weak because its past forms are both looked and looked.

By this meaning, only around two-hundred irregular verbs can be described as strong.

Active vs static

A static verb describes a state and usually lasts for a long time. There is no sense of movement so it is rarely used in a continuous or progressive form.

Verbs such as be, have, know, seem and want are almost always static.

Active verbs describe an action and are very often used in the progressive form.

It’s easy to think of many including run, running, cry, crying, push, pushing, dance, dancing, drink, drinking and write and writing.

The literary basis

The second and most common definition is the one we use in writing and literature.

In this use, a strong verb is one that is highly descriptive as opposed to a weak verb that is not.

The verb walked is a weak verb. But strode, trudged, prowled and footslogged are strong.

For your writing, it is all about word power

What is a strong verb?

The big difference between strong and weak verbs in writing is in their clarity of purpose and descriptive ability.

Whether you are writing a blog post or a novel, your choice of powerful verbs can make all the difference to the quality of your text.

Powerful verbs help you avoid using adverbs to describe how the action is performed. It is much better to use one strong verb that can do the exact same job.

Examples:

He walked casually into the bar.

He ambled into the bar.

He walked gingerly towards the car.

He limped towards the car.

Tom drove home as fast as possible.

Tom sped home.

Ralph gleefully accepted the chance to enter the cooking competition.

Ralph jumped at the chance to enter the cooking competition.

Another weak verb form is the gerund. Compare these sentences below and decide which ones have a stronger sense of meaning.

Arriving home late, he went straight to bed.

He arrived home late and went straight to bed.

Having had an awful day at the office, Sue opened a bottle of red.

Sue had an awful day at the office, so she opened a bottle of red.

After getting fired, Roger began searching for a new job

Roger started his job hunt soon after he got fired.

It’s not an always rule

Of course, you’ll find it impossible to replace every verb you use with a strong one.

You can’t write anything that makes sense without using static verbs like, to be, to have and to know. But the key to good writing is to identify when you can strengthen and tighten your writing with far better verb selection.

You don’t really need to have a strong verbs list as a reference. You’ll probably never look at it anyway.

All you need to do is take a moment to think about if there is a better and more concise and descriptive alternative for your action verbs.

How can you find strong verbs?

By far, the best way to improve your verb vocabulary selection is to use a thesaurus.

If you are looking for an alternative and more powerful verb to replace the verb drink, you would find swallow, gulp down, quaff, swill and guzzle.

But who has time today to grab such a heavy book from the bookshelf and wade through it page by page. If indeed you have one to grab, that is.

The fastest way for writers today to find suggestions is by using an online tool.

If you have a premium subscription with Grammarly or with Prowritingaid, it is a walk in the park.

Both of these popular grammar checkers have an excellent thesaurus that can give you plenty of suitable synonyms.

All you need to do is highlight and right-click on a verb, and you’ll get a solid list of alternative verbs. You can see how they work in the two images below.

Both tools are quick and easy to use and can help you find and choose better synonyms as you write.

From their suggestions to replace find, discover, spot and locate might be the best choices.

If you don’t have access to an online tool, there are many sites like Thesaurus.com that can help you find better verbs and synonyms.

How to select much better verbs

If you are writing fiction, you will be using the past tense most of the time.

You should select your verbs based on their powerful descriptive qualities. You can also take a hint from the linguistic angle and note that verbs with irregular past and past participles are also good choices.

If you select well, you can help your writing to be more show than tell.

An excellent way to avoid telling is to check the frequency of your use of adverbs to add movement to your verbs. If you have too many adverbs or adjectives, try to replace your verb with a much stronger one.

Another tip is to consider using phrasal verbs such as look up, sit down and get over because their particles indicate movement. But be careful that they don’t affect the register of your writing.

For an article or blog post, you are usually writing in present tenses. You need to get your message across with powerful active verbs.

If your article has the purpose of encouraging readers to purchase a product or service, replacing the verb buy with get, pick up, snap up or invest in might be more suitable.

For an article that is offering information to learn, you could replace learn with discover, find out, master or get to know, which could all work better.

Summary

Great writing is always about making good vocabulary and grammar choices.

It is especially true for verbs. Always take the time when you are writing, or editing, to examine the ones you use. Can you find a better alternative?

Your answer will be yes, most of the time.

