How copying others’ writing styles can improve your own

By Lisa Brown

It is understood that copying anyone’s work is unacceptable, but what about the strategy and way they do it?

It is something you should consider if you want to improve your writing. It does not in any way mean that you are plagiarising anything, but you are simply learning lessons.

Sometimes, you have to write a piece, but you know your approach would not work. If you are a content creator, you might have to switch things up between clients.

Some clients want light-hearted, quirky work, while others need a more educated and professional look at their work. Having the ability to switch between these frameworks is great.

If you do not naturally have that ability, it can be taught. If you are asking yourself, why northwestern essay, when you are used to writing about lifestyle issues, you can simply look at what someone else has done.

Research

When you read through a few articles by people with different writing techniques, you can see this as part of your research process.

As a writer, you might find that your writing voice change over time and sometimes it is acceptable to just go with it. This is why it is important to check out more than one writer.

You can learn lessons from several other people, which you can then apply to your work. Through this entire process, you do not want to lose your authenticity, but rather enhance what you already have.

You want to be careful with your selection process when looking at other writers. Some people have such a unique way of writing that it would be immediately obvious who you are trying to copy.

Tweak it

You do not have to directly copy the style of the writers you are researching.

Make sure that with the process that you combine the ones you are drawn to. It takes time to find that perfect balance, but with practice, nothing is ever impossible.

Let’s say you are busy with that northwestern essay, but you want it to pass as your work. This is when you use your research process to tweak someone else’s style just enough.

By doing this, you are going to find your unique writing style that is separate from the writing of others.

Vocabulary

There are many ways to add to your vocabulary, but one of the most effective ways to do so is to read more.

When you are looking at the work of others, you are essentially reading more. When you are reading the work of other professionals, you will pick up a lot of new words you can use in your writing.

This in itself is going to make you a better writer and broaden what you can write about. It is not essentially only about the writing style, but also about what is being said.

When researching someone, you are also reading interesting topics that could also be an inspiration for writing work to come.

The benefits are tons, but one of the best is definitely broadening your vocabulary because you will not only use it in your writing but also in your everyday life.

Brand building

After you have done all the research you can and you get to that point where you have your own unique style, you will become a brand.

As a writer, you want people to recognise your writing style immediately. This is all part of establishing yourself and becoming who you want to be as a writer.

Once you get to that place, you are going to find it much easier to keep your existing clients interested and find some new ones.

Even if you are not a professional writer and you are simply using these skills to get through school, there are still a lot of value to this. Writing essays and papers are going to become an easier task and help you score higher marks.

Skills

One of the main reasons you might even start this process is to improve your writing skills.

While you are practising, you are getting those skills sorted. A northwestern supplement essay is a difficult one to master, and thus I use it as an example throughout this article.

When you learn a new skill, it is going to stay with you forever. You can use it in your career and life for that matter, going forward.

It’s like putting yourself through a writing course without the added costs. Many of the writers you are trying to copy have probably spend a long time trying to perfect their art.

Now you have the chance to do the same with the knowledge they already gained. This knowledge is directly transferred to you through your research and practice, making you a better writer.

Productivity

Being productive as a writer is very important because it is easy to fall into procrastination. You can see this project as something to throw yourself into and keep busy.

The benefit is going to speak for itself, and with time, you are going to improve. This is not a waste of time, but rather an investment thereof.

If you are serious about your craft, I encourage you to give this a try. It might be new and exciting at first, which is something you can use to keep busy.

Conclusion

There is no downfall to this method unless you are directly copying the work of someone else.

Be careful to focus on what is communicated and how it is done. Take only what you need from the process to improve your writing.

Having the ability to learn something new every day is going to make you better at what you do. We go to school so that we can learn something new, so look at this in that way.

There is so much knowledge in the work of others, and if it can help you improve, there is no point in not doing so.

Lisa Brown works as a content manager. She is specialized in writing useful articles for writers, students and people who want to improve their writing skills. Her hobby is reading, travelling and blogging. Lisa`s life motto is “Never stop learning because life never stops teaching”.