5 / 5 ( 1 )

Is there a comma before but?

The correct answers are yes there is and no there isn’t.

But you need to decide.

It is easy to make the correct decision. It will depend on the structure of your complete sentences.

Luckily, the comma rule to help you decide is super easy to learn, use and remember.

You put a comma before but when the two halves of your sentence can stand alone.

Of course, the second part of the rule is that you omit the comma when the two sentence halves can’t stand alone.

Before you read on for examples, you might want to refresh your memory about starting a sentence with but.

When to use a comma before but

All you need to do to make sure you are correct is to check if your sentence is connecting two independent clauses.

If each part of your sentence is independent they can stand alone. Then but, which is your coordinating conjunction, needs a comma to separate your two clauses.

Here are some examples for you.

I wanted to go out for breakfast but my local cafe was closed. Incorrect

I wanted to go out for breakfast, but my local cafe was closed. Correct

This is because each part of the sentence can stand alone as individual sentences.

I wanted to go out for breakfast. Complete My local cafe was closed. Complete

More examples:

He left home early, but he forgot to take an umbrella. Correct

My sister is leaving for Canada tomorrow, but she will be back in three weeks. Correct

Susan doesn’t like sardines, but her sister loves all kinds of fish. Correct

We really wanted to go to Spain for our holiday, but the hotels are too expensive in summer. Correct

When to leave out the comma

When the second part of a sentence is a dependent clause, there is no comma.

This means that you cannot make a logical sentence from the second clause. Usually, this is because there is no subject or verb.

Look at these examples.

The restaurant was fantastic, but very expensive. Incorrect

The restaurant was fantastic but very expensive. Correct

It is because the second word or phrase is not a complete sentence.

The restaurant was fantastic. Complete Very expensive. Incomplete

More examples:

Studying grammar is hard sometimes but interesting all the same. Correct

My father is quite strict but warm-hearted. Correct

I went to the concert but left early with a headache. Correct

The rest of the sentence was easy to write but with no comma. Correct

More reading: What is the Oxford Comma?

Can you use a comma after but?

Yes, you can, but you won’t use it very often.

But only needs a comma after it when there is an adverbial clause following it. Think of it as an interruption to a sentence.

For example:

But, of course, I’d love to go to the beach with you.

But, yes indeed, there is plenty of space in the car for you.

I was going to buy tickets for the new show, but, in fact, my husband had already bought them for me.

The good news about your commas

You have mastered the comma rule with but. I told you it was super easy.

Now I have some even better news for you.

You can use the exact same three-part rule for and, or and so as well.

1. Use a comma before when the two sentence halves can stand alone.

2. Don’t use a comma when the second clause can’t stand alone.

3. Use a comma after when it is followed by an interruption.

Summary

It is really fairly easy for you to learn the punctuation rules that relate to coordinating conjunctions

All you need to do is take a few minutes to make sure you understand the basic rules and then lock them away in your memory.

But, sure, you can always do a double check if you are a Grammarly user like me.

And yes, I just did a full check and all green lights for my comma usage.

Yes, there are a few complicated comma rules. The ones for cumulative and coordinate adjectives can be a bit tricky. But, luckily, you can leave that for another day.

More reading: Use The Em Dash And Cheat At Your Punctuation