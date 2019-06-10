5 / 5 ( 1 )

How many sentences are there in one paragraph?

For ebook and blog readers, not too many, thank you very much.

Short is the preference for today’s readers.

Attention span is the key to online reading, whether it is a blog post or a Kindle ebook. Screen reading has changed the way readers understand and absorb a text.

A good piece of writing for online and screen readers can be gauged by the number of sentences you link together in one paragraph.

If you still think that ten sentences in a paragraph works, think again. Today’s readers love paragraphs that are short and sweet.

Rethinking your paragraph structure

In days gone by, the rule of thumb was that a paragraph was a distinct section of a piece of writing, usually dealing with a single theme. It was not unusual to write paragraphs that occupied a whole page.

In fiction and academic writing, this could mean that good paragraphs contain as many sentences as necessary to cover the topic of the paragraph in detail.

The start of a new paragraph introduces the topic, and subsequent sentences expand on it, until the concluding sentence.

But whether you like it or not, short paragraphs are the new paragraph rule because they are easier to read.

A long paragraph is difficult to digest when reading on a screen.

Please, give me some space!

When reading online, or with an ebook reader, the hard and fast rule is that readers need lots of space. They need plenty of white space to tap with their fingers and space to scroll with their thumb. You might think that you are writing beautifully constructed coherent paragraphs, but for an online reader, your 200-word paragraphs are going to cause pain when they try to read it. The topic sentence that you so carefully wrote will be lost in a sea of text that is next to impossible to digest on a screen. Longer paragraphs are difficult to read and understand because the words almost merge together in a sea of blocked text.

As you can see from the warning above, my writing assistant program I use when I write blog posts hates that last long paragraph.

It gets upset when I exceed 90-word paragraphs. But I am always surprised that it says that a paragraph should typically be one to five sentences. How can you possibly fit five sentences into 90 words?

But that is today’s rule for online writing for paragraph length.

Formatting for ebooks

You can breathe a sigh of relief if you are writing and publishing paperbacks or hardcover versions of your book.

Reading on paper is different. Well no, not different in fact. It is the same as it has been for centuries. You can write three hundred word paragraphs and your readers will love you for it.

Nothing has changed for readers who like to crack a spine on a good read.

But for an ebook, you should think about changing your formatting to help your readers.

Give them plenty of space by breaking up your text into smaller and more digestible chunks. Add more line breaks than you normally would.

Remember that depending on the device or app they are using to read your book, they might need space to scroll down a page with their thumb as they read, or to tap to turn pages.

When you are using long compound sentences in a manuscript, it might necessary to limit your paragraphs to only one or two sentences.

A good general rule is to limit a paragraph in an ebook to no more than six to eight lines of text.

Good blog writing is short and sharp

Single sentence paragraphs are now almost the norm for blog posts and online articles.

I am sure you have noticed this.

Even mainstream newspapers are following the same rule. Look at this article in the New York Times. Not one paragraph is more than two sentences long.

As you can see, this news article is written using a collection of sentences that look like paragraphs. At most, there are only two sentences grouped together.

The new paragraph structure

For online writing, using a paragraph heading helps group information together.

A good heading briefly introduces the topic. After that, you start with a topic sentence.

Then follows any number of sentences that are usually separated by line breaks. But, two sentences can be grouped together as long as they are relatively short.

These sentence paragraphs are still concentrating on a single theme and should still have a concluding sentence.

Good paragraphs for online reading make it much easier for a reader to absorb and understand written information.

Make your key words and keywords stand out

Content writers and marketers know about writing around SEO keywords. They always include these in the title and the first couple of sentences.

In the rest of the text though, there will be key words, or important words that expand on a range of other topics. These may not have any SEO value but are important for a reader to understand the flow of the text.

If an article is about self-publishing options, self-publishing will be the main SEO keyword.

But the topic of a paragraph in the middle of a long article like this might be about writing accuracy and correcting grammar mistakes.

So the important words in this paragraph will be grammar mistakes.

Because a paragraph is split into sentences, these words should appear in the paragraph heading. Then possibly in the first sentence but definitely in the last sentence to reinforce the key words.

Conclusion

The long paragraph might not be dead yet, but it is definitely going out of fashion.

For online reading and writing, coherent paragraphs are split into small chunks. The sentences develop the topic just the same as a boxed paragraph.

The only difference is that a good piece of writing for screen reading gives a reader more white space.

If you are writing blog posts, online articles or ebooks, think about your readers.

Give them the space to be able to read, understand and enjoy your writing.

