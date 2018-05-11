Tips to attract more comments on your blog posts

By Lisa Brown

When it comes to blogging, one of the most important factors is to produce content that engages your readers. It might seem easy to do, but you really have to tap within yourself to get the right balance.

Writing content that is engaging, does not have to be soppy or hilarious. There is a way you can do this that comes across as more natural and realistic.

Many bloggers write great content, but if the audience cannot relate, the content might not be shared, or no comments are left.

For any blogger, communicating with your audience after the blog post is published, is of great importance. Writing a business biography is one element of writing, but writing content that is engaging is a different story.

Being yourself if the first step to getting that balance and could be one of the hardest things to do when you are writing on the global net. Know who your audience is and what information they need.

When you establish that, you are on your way to writing content for them and not for you. Here are some other ways you can write engaging content and receive more blog comments.

Write a powerful opening line

This rule applies to all types of writing and it is important if you want to get your audience interested quickly. The beginning of your blog has to grab the attention of your readers and keep that attention flowing throughout the article.

You can start with a story or a question, but whatever you do, make sure that you give the reader a chance to relate to what you are trying to say. Be confident in what you are writing if you want the audience to make that connection with you.

The opening line is the deciding factor in which the reader will grasp it or step away from it, so you want to make sure that it is thought-provoking.

Use simple words

If you want to know how to write a business bio, you’ll probably learn about the professional and almost academic level of writing. When you are writing for the enjoyment and entertainment of others, you want to take a different approach.

Do not use words in your writing that the average person won’t understand. Not only will your readers not understand the content, but it might make them feel uncomfortable.

This is not a good place to be if you are trying to grow your blog. Write the way you would talk when having a conversation with a friend. Remember that online readers are just people.

If you want to use words that show off your vocabulary, then you might want to consider a blog that focuses on that.

Be unique

You can write about a subject that has been done millions of times, but you can still make your angle unique. When you are confident in your writing and know who you are as a person, this process becomes easier.

You cannot take shortcuts if you want to stand out as a blogger and being unique is a great way to get you to your end goal. Before you write your post, make sure that you have adequately researched the topic.

The more information you have about it, the easier it is to write in an informative manner. Always give a bit more information than any other blogger has on the subject.

Break it up

Do not have long outdrawn sentences on your blog posts. Get straight to what you need to say and move on to the next fact. There is no need to continue with words that have no meaning and do not add value.

No one likes to work through a block of text, so the same applies to paragraphs. Use bullet points or a numbering system if you find yourself writing long sentences.

Online readers want information fast and in a way that is easily digestible. It is also easier for a reader to refer back to a certain point in the blog posts when you break it up.

End on a high

After the last sentence of your blog post, the reader should have something to respond to. This way, you will receive more comments on your post and have a better understanding of who your audience is.

When you create an outline of your work before you start writing, you can plan how to end your article. Without a plan, you might have to end your post on a bit of a low note, and that could ruin everything else that you wrote.

Now that the readers have worked through your post, leave them with something that pulls everything together. There might be additional questions that the readers want to ask or a simple thank you for the information provided.

Call to action

One of the simplest ways to get more comments on your blog is simply to ask for it.

When you are done with your post, make sure that you have a call to action. This simply means that you direct the reader to what you need them to do.

If you are offering bio writing services, you can direct the reader to your selling page or your other website. Have your share buttons at the bottom of your posts to make sure it reaches more readers.

If someone were to share your blog post on their social media account, you could get a lot more traffic and as a result, more comments.

Conclusion

It is possible to get more out of your readers when you apply these tips. With that being said, the main goal is to write great content.

Pay attention to your language skills while you are trying to grow your blog. You want search engines to rank you as high as possible, so check carefully for any grammar and spelling mistakes before you hit publish.

Writing should not be too technical, but fun and informative.

Lisa Brown works as a content manager. She is specialized in writing useful articles for writers, students and people who want to improve their writing skills. Her hobby is reading, travelling and blogging. Lisa`s life motto is “Never stop learning because life never stops teaching”.