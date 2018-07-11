5 / 5 ( 2 )

Learn how you can easily migrate from Microsoft Word to Google Docs Offline

Microsoft Office is awfully expensive for writers who only use Word most of the time.

Now that Microsoft is moving away from standalone software to a subscription-based service, it is a monthly charge that you could really do without paying.

Why pay for all the programs that you will never use, just to be able to use a word processor?

There are many word processor alternatives to Word, but Google Docs is proving to be the most popular choice.

Whether you are a content writer, author or blogger, Google Docs has all the writing tools and functions you could ever need in a word processor.

Better still, everything is absolutely free, including 15 GB of storage space on Google Drive.

However, there was one drawback. If you were out of wi-fi range or couldn’t get connected to the Internet, you couldn’t use Google Docs.

But this has all changed.

You can now use Google Docs anytime. All you need to do is set up offline access.

How to set up Google Docs to be available offline

For many people, you will probably have most of the necessary setup steps already done.

But I’ll take it step by step, and you can skip the ones you have in place.

1. You will need a Google account. If you have one, sign into your Google account.

2. You need to have the Chrome browser installed on your computer, and be signed into Chrome.

3. You need to use Google Drive, so installing the Google Drive app on your computer is advisable.

Now you are ready to set up Google Docs to be available offline. It only takes four quick and easy steps.

1. Open Google Docs and click settings on the left menu.

2. In the settings box, check the box, or slide, labelled, Offline.

3. You will see this pop-up box. Click Add extension.

4. Don’t close this screen. Wait for Google to finish setting up your offline access.

That’s it! All done. Finished. Easy!

You have finished the setup and you can now use Google Docs any time you like, online or offline in your Chrome browser.

Using Google Docs offline

To open Google Docs when you are offline, open a new tab or window in Chrome, and click the apps tab in the far left corner of your bookmarks bar.

Alternatively, you can type docs.google.com into your browser address bar.

Then you will see this screen.

Click on the Docs icon, and you will be ready to start writing using the word processor offline. You can use Docs, Sheets and Slides offline.

Your edits and saves will be saved locally in Chrome and synced to Google Drive the next time to are online.

However, I prefer to use the Google Drive app, and then I can see, copy, move or delete my files on my local drive.

You can also use Google Docs in offline mode on your mobile devices.

Refer to Google Help for instructions for installing and setting up on your particular devices.

Google Drive and file saving tips

Google Docs saves all files to Google Drive.

To access your Google Drive files offline, click on the Google Drive icon as shown in the image above in Chrome.

If you have already installed the app, you can open the Google Drive app from your local applications folder. It will then sync Google Docs, Sheets, Slides and all your other files to your local drive.

By default, Google Docs saves all new documents to the root of your Google Drive. There is no setting to change the default location of new files.

However, there are easy ways to overcome this minor issue.

First, create a new folder in Google Drive. Perhaps be imaginative and name it Google Docs.

Then when you start work on a new file, use the Docs File menu, and select Move To. You can then save your new file in your new folder.

Alternatively, you can open a new document from your Google Drive. Navigate to your new folder before you select New.

Now click Google Docs to create your new document, and it will be saved automatically into your new folder.

Summary

Google Docs has everything a writer could need in a word processor.

It is easy to use, and there is no learning curve at all when moving from Word. The menus are similar and intuitive. If you want more, there are hundreds of add-ons available.

But the biggest and best feature is that everything you need to write, save and share files is free.

Of course, you will need to work or collaborate with people using Word, but this is easy. Google Docs can import and export all the popular file types.

Yes authors, even .epub!

If you are using an installed software version of Word and you are happy, there is no urgent need to change.

But if you have a very old version, and you are thinking about buying a new laptop, older versions of Word may not work anymore. For example, for Mac users, older versions of Word will not work on High Sierra.

This is when Google Docs can be a (free) lifesaver.

But if you are considering Office 365 and paying $99.00 per year (or more in some countries) then free might very well tempt you.

Especially if you simply need a word processor and only occasionally use a spreadsheet.