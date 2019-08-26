5 / 5 ( 1 )

What is the best value premium grammar and writing checker?

There are a lot of free grammar tools available today if you want to improve your English writing.

For students and people who are not native English speakers, free writing apps can be extremely helpful.

But if you are a writer, you have probably tried the free version of every spelling and grammar checker available.

At some point, though, you will decide to upgrade to a premium version. Then you can get access to so much more than a simple grammar check or a tool to correct spelling.

Choose a tool that fulfils your needs and writing style

Every writer is different, so no one application can do it all for every writer.

However, I can say from my experience that three premium writing checkers stand out way ahead of all the rest.

When you use a free version, you usually get access to a browser extension that only checks critical grammar and spelling. Some give you restricted access to an editing tool app or desktop editor.

But if writing is your business, you want to improve your writing and take it to another level. So you need so much more.

Here are some areas that a premium checker can help you to dig much deeper into improving your texts.

You also need vocabulary enhancement suggestions and synonyms. You should also check for overused and repeated words, clichés and redundancies, sticky sentences, readability and transitions to the list above.

Other useful tools are to find writing errors and mistakes, including mixed quotation marks and misspelt homonyms based on context. You should also have access to a reliable and fast plagiarism checker.

Yes, there is a big difference between a free grammar app and what a premium version can give you.

There are many choices. But almost all writers will narrow down their choice to one of the top three.

They are ProWritingAid, Grammarly and Ginger Software.

All of them can do the basics and almost all of the extra checks I listed before.

It then comes down to which one fits best into how you work with your type of writing.

A blogger has different needs to an author for example. A content article writer doesn’t work in the same way as a short story writer.

Some writers specialise in writing online. Others work totally offline.

But in all these different situations, one of these three premium tools will work best for you.

Here are my ideas on which premium app works best for different writers.

For authors and long-form writers

I can say without a doubt that ProWritingAid is by far the best option for authors.

It is the tool I always use for analysing a manuscript or any other long document. There are twenty-five different reports and analysis options available to you. So you can check in minute detail to make sure your text is as perfect as possible.

Like all apps, you can use a browser extension when writing online. It’s a handy tool.

But for me, the most compelling feature of ProWritingAid is the power of the desktop editor when working on long texts.

Another great feature for authors is that it is compatible with Scrivener.

How much does ProWritingAid cost?

You have four options. Of course, the longer you take your subscription, the cheaper it gets.

But for me, the two-year option is the best in terms of price and value. At $50.00 per year for all you get, it is really quite modestly priced compared to other premium tools.

Article writers and bloggers

There is no doubt at all that Grammarly premium is the first choice for content and article writers and bloggers.

It covers all the bases for short-form online writing. I use Grammarly with WordPress when writing blog posts. The Chrome extension works almost like a native WordPress plugin.

My critical mistakes are highlighted immediately, and I can correct them with one click.

When I want to analyse my articles, I can open the Grammarly editor directly from within my WordPress editor. Then I can quickly accept or reject suggestions to improve my text.

I don’t tend to use the desktop editor very much at all unless I am working on a particularly long text.

But for online writing, there is simply no better app than Grammarly. Grammarly is also compatible with Google Docs, so this is a big plus for content writers.

The only consideration is that the Grammarly price for premium is not cheap.

As you can see, a one-year subscription is by far the most cost-effective. But $140.00 might be a little more than you want to pay.

Grammarly is a fantastic app, for sure. But you really need to be using it every day like me to get good value from your investment.

Short-form and general day-to-day writing

Ginger Grammar is a good allrounder.

It will do everything you need if you are not a full-time writer. Ginger spelling and grammar tools are ideal if you are writing from time to time, or if you want to make sure your online writing is of a high standard.

Ginger corrects extremely well and is suited to checking Word documents, emails or your social media posts. You can make sure your writing is accurate and error-free.

If you are a new author or blogger, it is an inexpensive option to get you started with using a premium grammar checker.

You can see that the subscriptions for Ginger Grammar are discounted. I am not sure how long this offer will last but it has been available for quite some time now.

The price is comparable to ProWritingAid, which is a lot less than Grammarly.

If you are just starting out, then the one year option would probably be the best option for you.

Which one is the best value for money?

It depends on what you are expecting for your money.

I use the premium versions of both Grammarly and ProWritingAid. But I write a lot, so my investment in the two is well worthwhile for me.

But if you want the most bang for your buck, then ProWritingAid stands out as the best value for money.

If you take a two-year subscription, it is only 35% of the Grammarly price for one year. $50.00 compared to $140.00. It is also a little less than what you pay for Ginger for a year.

You get a fabulous editor, all the reports and analysis you could ever need as well as a browser extension for online writing.

While it is best suited to authors, it will still do the job very well when you are writing blog posts.

But if you are a full-time article, content and blog post writer like me, Grammarly is well worth the money. I grit my teeth every time my subscription renews each year. But I have been doing that for quite a few years now.

Ginger is the best alternative for new writers. If you are not sure how much you will use a premium grammar checker, you can take a subscription for a few months without breaking the bank.

Conclusion

My only advice regarding premium writing apps is to choose the best one you can afford for your particular needs.

You want to get good value for the money you need to invest, so select carefully before you decide. Very few writers would use two like me. But writing is my business and I like to work with the best tools available.

I can only say that Grammarly is fantastic. ProWritingAid is excellent value. And Ginger is a great all-rounder.

But I’ll let you make the decision that is best for you.

