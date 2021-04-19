Here’s how to create your free 3D book cover to promote your book in no time at all and with no fuss.

Better still, you don’t need to sign up, register, or even provide your email address.

There are lots of 3D book cover generators. But as I discovered doing my research, many want your email address. Then the junk mail starts rolling in.

I have tried many over the years, and this is the only one I can recommend because it’s easy, free, and has no strings attached.

How to make your free 3D book cover

All you need to do is head over to DIYBookCovers, and you’re ready to start.

It’s a free service provided by author Derek Murphy.

Your first step is to choose the style of your cover. You have a choice of single or composite covers.

Single covers work well if you want to save space. Perhaps on the sidebar of your website.

But the composite style is excellent for social media.

To get started, click on your choice of cover design.

Then scroll back up to the top of the page and follow the next two simple steps.

You can browse for your cover image or drag and drop it into the form.

When you are ready to download, you have a choice of PNG or JPEG.

I would always choose PNG because it will have a transparent background. More about that later.

So here’s the result.

It took me less than a minute to select the options and download the composite cover above.

One other terrific aspect of this tool compared to others is that it gives you generous image sizes.

The image above was 2780 x 1840px when I downloaded it. But of course, I have resized it to suit this article.

But wait, you can do more with your 3D cover

I mentioned that you should download your 3D book covers in PNG.

PNG files have a transparent background which means you can drop them easily on top of other images.

This makes it so simple to create promotional images such as Facebook and Twitter header images.

The best tool to use to do this is Canva.

All you need is a free Canva account, and you can produce all your promotional book images.

Start with a blank template, and then add a free background image from Canva, or upload your own.

Pixabay is another great source of free stock images you can use to help promote your book.

As my book is first set in Egypt, I selected a free image from Canva that was perfect.

Then I dragged and dropped my 3D book cover image on top.

You can drag the white dots on the corners of the image to resize it to suit.

The last step is to add some text if you wish.

It’s that easy.

Now download your design, and you are ready to start promoting your book.

Create as many as you like

Because both of these tools are free, you can go wild and experiment with different designs.

When it comes to creating book promotion images, one size definitely doesn’t fit all.

You will need promotional images to add to your website or blog. These will often be quite large and rectangular. Perhaps for sliders or site headers.

For sidebars, you will probably need smaller square images.

When it comes to social media, every platform has different specifications for image sizes.

You can refer to a great social media image size guide from Hootsuite to check what sizes you will need.

But if you use the social media templates in Canva, you can be reasonably sure the sizes will be correct.

You don’t have a book cover yet?

One big plus with a free Canva account is that you can design perfect acceptable book covers.

You can read the full guide on creating a free ebook cover to help you.

With a free account, you can create acceptable covers for Kindle ebooks.

But you might look at a Canva pro account if you want a higher resolution cover for a paperback. It’s not very expensive, and certainly much cheaper than hiring a cover designer.

Summary

Promoting your book with quality images will always be a winner.

With a free 3D book cover, you can really make your book stand out and be noticed.

With the two tools I have used in this how-to guide, you can get to work on designing stunning images, and all for free.

The best part is that both tools are super easy to use, so you don’t need to have any graphic design skills at all.