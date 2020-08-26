Are you planning to self-publish your first book on Amazon?

For new authors, Amazon self-publishing is the simplest, and a free way to publish your book.

If you plan on writing a book or have already written one, there are many free tools available that will make publishing your book with Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) much easier.

Before you rush in and upload your manuscript, here are some must-have tools that will help you publish a better book.

Self-publishing for the first time

Many new Amazon authors make the mistake of rushing into publishing an ebook.

Yes, it seems simple, and you can publish it for free.

Upload your book, price you book, and then in less than 24 hours, your Kindle ebook is available for sale in Kindle Stores around the world.

Unfortunately, by jumping in without preparing the manuscript, finding a quality book cover, and researching keywords and categories, it usually means very few book sales.

If you are new to self-publishing and the KDP platform, it is a step by step process. But if you take it one step at a time, it is quite easy.

All you need to do is make sure that you get everything prepared well before you publish your first book.

You have set up your KDP account, and you are ready to publish your book.

But before you go any further, do you have the right tools to help you produce the best book possible?

Here is a selection of the best free publishing tools that you can use to make sure you get everything right.

Slick Write

You always need to check your grammar and spelling in your manuscript, and Slick Write is a terrific free option for you.

I have tested the app, and the analysis is quite accurate and fast.

There are also settings and writing checking options you can set in the tool.

You can try the demo first to see what you can do with the Slick Write app. Then you can adjust the settings to suit your writing style.

There are around thirty language points you can select from in the settings page.

One of the big plus points is that you can save your work. It is rare in a free app.

It is certainly not a fully-featured writing corrector, like Prowritingaid or Grammarly.

But it marks areas where you can improve your writing with a hint box to help you make your corrections.

There is also a helpful statistics box about your text, reading time, and reading ease.

Canva

You need a book cover that will attract the attention of book buyers.

But it is expensive to hire a graphic designer.

With a free Canva account, you can design acceptable book covers for ebooks.

You can read our full article on how to design a free ebook cover with Canva.

You can create covers that will be much more appealing than trying to make a homemade cover in Microsoft Word.

Kindle Create

Kindle Create is a free tool from Amazon to help you format Kindle ebooks.

You can upload your Word manuscript in docx or doc files, and then start work on making your book more readable.

Formatting with Kindle Create is similar to how you would do so with any word processor.

Simply use the formatting menu to make changes to your title page, body text fonts, apply drop caps, change paragraphs, indents, justification, and line spacing.

When you finish, you can export a file ready to publish on KDP.

Kindle Previewer

The Kindle Previewer is a free tool from Amazon.

The desktop program is available for Windows and Mac.

It is a convenient tool for authors who want to check the quality of a Kindle ebook before publishing on Amazon KDP.

If you have images in your ebook, it is the best way to check that you have formatted them correctly.

But, it also has a useful import and export function that can help you convert your ebook to an epub file.

Calibre

Calibre is often called the Swiss Army Knife for ebooks.

It is a free desktop program for PC, Mac, and Linux.

With it, you can convert ebook format files, edit HTML, and also edit the table of contents.

It’s probably not for every new author. But if you have a little bit of technical knowledge, it is a great all-round tool for creating ebooks.

Sonar

When you publish on Amazon, you need to select two categories and seven search keywords.

Many new authors make the mistake of not doing any research and merely guessing and filling in the boxes.

You definitely need to research your selections well before you publish your book.

The most popular tool for the task is Publisher Rocket. But it is not free.

If you want a free alternative, then Sonar will help you find relevant search keywords for your book.

I completed multiple searches with Sonar, and I couldn’t find any restrictions. Another good thing was that it doesn’t ask for your email address.

Book Description Generator

When you publish your book, you need to add your book description.

However, it will be publishing on your book sales page in plain text.

A better way to increase your chances of selling your book is to format your description. But unless you are familiar with HTML, it is not easy.

The easiest way to format your description is to use the free Book Description Generator from Kindlepreneur.

As a bonus, you can easily format your description and editorial reviews for Amazon, as well as Barnes & Noble and Kobo.

Shaxpir

If you about to start writing a book, maybe you could consider an alternative to Microsoft Word.

There are many free book writing programs available for authors today.

Shaxpir is a free and premium book writing program, but with the free version, you have all of the features you will need.

It is certainly worth a look.

Summary

When you publish on Amazon, you have a lot of decisions to make.

Do you want to enroll in KDP Select and Kindle Unlimited? Do you want to publish a print on demand book as well as an ebook?

When you set your own list price, do you qualify for a 35% or 70% royalty rate?

You need to check these answers to these questions before you begin.

You also have a lot of work in preparing your book.

But at least you have the tools available to you now to help you create a great ebook that will attract the attention of readers,