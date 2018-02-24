Createspace is coming to an end

If you have published paperback titles using Createspace, it is time to think about moving your books to Amazon KDP. (Kindle Direct Publishing)

There have been many problems with Createspace over the years. Most of the problems have involved unfair electronic payment options for non-US authors.

Now, however, it is possible to publish your paperback titles directly on Amazon KDP and have your royalty payments collected and paid along with your Kindle ebook payments. This is a much more sensible way to manage your book sales and income.

While Amazon started offering paperback publishing some time ago on KDP, many of the Createspace features were missing. One of the most obvious was that you could not purchase copies of your book.

But recently, Amazon has upgraded its paperback services and is now quite close to matching the services Createspace offers.

Here is a quick summary of what KDP paperback publishing now offers.

Distribution to Amazon.com (US)

Distribution to Europe (Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.de, Amazon.fr, Amazon.it, and Amazon.es)

Distribution to Japan (Amazon.co.jp)

Distribution to Canada and Mexico (Amazon.ca and Amazon.com.mx) (Not yet)

Order physical proof copies

Order wholesale author copies

Expanded distribution to bookstores and non-Amazon websites (Not yet)

I am at a loss to understand why there is still a problem with Canada, but hopefully, this will be remedied shortly.

What do you need to do to move your books from Createspace to KDP?

The process is quick and easy. I moved all of my titles across to KDP a couple of months ago, and the process was seamless.

All of my titles remained listed as before with no loss of reviews or sales rank.

As a bonus, my paperback sales have increased noticeably since I made the move. Noticeable because I was selling next to none before.

It made me wonder, however, if my Createspace orders were being correctly attributed in the past. I can’t say, but such a sudden change in my sales fortune made me a little suspicious.

Perhaps it is a good reason for you to consider moving your paperbacks too. It is quick and easy to do.

Here is the process as explained by Amazon KDP help.

1. Set up a new paperback title on your KDP Bookshelf.

2. On the Paperback Details page, enter the same metadata used for your CreateSpace book.

3. Select “Yes” when asked whether this book was previously published on CreateSpace.

4. Click “Save and Continue” to move on to the Paperback Content page.

5. Under the ISBN header, enter the same 13-digit ISBN used to publish your book on CreateSpace. Do you have a 10-digit ISBN issued by CreateSpace? If so, use the ISBN converter to find your 13-digit ISBN equivalent.

6. Click “Continue” to sign in to your CreateSpace account and validate your ownership of the title.

7. Once you’re redirected back to KDP, your book’s files and details should update automatically. Scroll through to see that your files and information have properly transferred over. You can launch the Previewer to review your book before publishing.

8. Scroll to the bottom of the Paperback Content page and click “Save and Continue.”

9. In the Paperback Rights & Pricing tab, you can enter the same price you used on CreateSpace.

10. Now scroll to the bottom to submit your book for publishing.

After you publish your CreateSpace book on KDP, we’ll automatically remove your CreateSpace paperback from sale. Your KDP sales will be tracked in your KDP sales and royalty reports. You can still access historical sales reports on CreateSpace, but you won’t need to take further action there.

Your paperback books will now appear in your KDP dashboard, where you can check sales and your royalty earnings.

How to publish a new paperback title on Amazon KDP

As with all paperback publishing services, you will need a correctly formatted pdf manuscript file and a high-resolution book cover.

You can start the publishing process directly from your KDP dashboard by selecting ‘Create a New Title’ and select paperback.

Should you be new to paperback publishing, Amazon gives you step-by-step help on its Publish Your Paperback on KDP page.

If you have already published your book as a Kindle ebook, your new paperback version will be listed alongside it on your book sales page. This usually takes a couple of days to happen.

If for some reason this does not happen after a few days, contact Amazon KDP help and ask to have your two book versions linked.

Can you stay with Createspace?

There have been many reports about Createspace reducing its services and staff over recent months. While a definite closure has not been announced, it would be fair to assume that its days are numbered.

Due to the fact that Amazon has now incorporated almost all of the features of Createspace into its KDP publishing platform, it would seem that moving your books to KDP would be a prudent step.

However, for the time being, at least, your paperback titles listed on Createspace will continue to be available on all Amazon stores.

So there is no panic to move your books right away.

But when you have time, it might be a wise move, at least to save on a last minute rush when and if Amazon decides to wind down Createspace.

You Might Also Like These Articles