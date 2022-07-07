If you like to write on the move, you can find plenty of phone apps for writers.

You’re not going to write a whole novel on your phone. But you can use your phone to add a few paragraphs while traveling or waiting around.

As a writer, you also want to make sure that what you write on your phone is up to standard.

So even for a quick message or email, checking your spelling and grammar is a must.

The most useful phone apps for writers

Yes, you can find 1,000s of free writing apps for your phone now.

However, many are limited in features and practical uses.

The best apps for your phone let you connect to your writing files on your laptop.

If you already use premium book writing software on your laptop, you can usually find a free accompanying phone app.

When you have access to your files, you can pick up your writing where you left off, no matter where you are.

You also want a reliable writing checker on your phone.

In-built writing correction tools on phones now are okay, but often it’s better if you can find a quality app.

The good news is that there are some terrific free phone apps for writers that are useful, productive, and easy to use.

Most of the apps in my list are available for Android and iPhone. You can check the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Here are some of my favorites.

1. Grammarly – Keyboard & Editor (Free and paid)

For a writer, this is probably the first app to install on your phone.

The free app works just fine. But if you currently use the Grammarly premium version, you will obviously get more features.

What makes it such a useful app is that it works with almost any writing app on your phone.

You can see it in action below with one of my word processor apps.

But for me, the best feature is that it works with my mail app because I hate making mistakes when I write emails in a hurry.

The free version will help you with the most common spelling, grammar, and punctuation mistakes, and it also gives you conciseness suggestions.

For emails, messages, and social media posts, that’s more than enough to help you write more accurately.

I have used it for quite a while now and always found it fast and responsive, and it doesn’t lag or hang or slow down your apps.

If there’s a number one phone app for writers, for me, this is it.

2. Microsoft Word (Free and paid)

Even if you don’t have a Microsoft 365 subscription, you can still access, create and edit Word documents.

With the free Microsoft Word app, you get everything you need.

All you need is to register a free account with Microsoft and optionally with OneDrive, and you are ready to go.

I use the app from time to time, and it works super well.

While researching this post, I checked to see what Word remembered.

In my recent files, I noticed a file from a year ago.

One quick click, and it opened after a few seconds.

You’re not going to create complex documents.

But with the free app, you can easily open and edit any of your Word files on your phone.

3. Apple Pages (Free)

It’s a must-have for all writers who are Apple users.

Apple Pages is free, and you get all the features you will need to write on your phone.

Because I’m an Apple user, it’s the writing app I use more than any other on my phone, iPad, and Macbook.

It’s easy and intuitive to use, so you can get on with writing without any learning curve.

4. Google Docs (Free)

I have to include Google Docs in my list.

It’s the go-to word processor for many writers.

However, I rarely use it because I usually use Pages.

But that doesn’t mean it’s not a great app.

If you use Google Docs, it’s a no-brainer to add the app to your phone.

5. Hemingway App (Free)

The odd thing is that the Hemingway App is not a phone app.

It’s an old favorite for many writers, but it’s still a browser tool.

However, you can use any phone browser such as Safari, Chrome, or Firefox to access it.

All you need to do is clear the example text, then paste your own text to discover adverbs, passive voice, and difficult sentences.

You can find out more with our review of the Hemingway app and editor.

6. LivingWriter (Free trial and paid)

If you are an author and use premium software to write your books, you can often find a free add-on app for your phone.

LivingWriter is an online writing app I use, so it’s a good example.

Yes, like most phone apps, it gives you the basics to continue writing a manuscript.

But if you are away from your laptop, you can access your files and continue working.

You will find apps for popular manuscript software such as Scrivener and Ulysses.

7. One last app, just for fun (Free and paid)

Quite a few years ago, I invested a few dollars very wisely.

I bought an app that I still use so often after all these years.

If you are a writer, you love words. And if you love words, then you probably love playing Scrabble.

Word Master is just like Scrabble.

It is my favorite app to pass the time if I’m waiting around for a bus, train, or my doctor, who is always running late.

You can find the Word Master app for iPhone and Android and choose the free or paid pro version.

One little tip. Set the game to the most difficult level, and challenge yourself.

Summary of phone apps for writers

You’re not going to write a lot on your phone, so you don’t need many mobile writing apps.

All you need is an app for your favorite word processor or writing program and perhaps a grammar checker.

Then you can access your files and write on the move.

But writing on your phone is much slower, so you’ll always be happy to get back to your laptop.