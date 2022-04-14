The best way to sell your new title is to have it appear in Amazon search results for books.

However, it can be challenging for new authors to figure out how to do it.

With so many new books appearing on Amazon every day, you need to work hard to be competitive.

But if you understand how Amazon search works, you stand a better chance of success.

What is Amazon search for books?

You probably use Google or Bing search all the time.

When you type in a question or topic, a search engine provides results that respond best to your query.

Search engines generally try to provide you with the best information, advice, directions, explanations, or news articles.

But they can also provide buying advice such as reviews or where you can buy products or services.

Amazon search works in a similar way, except for one important point.

Because Amazon is in the business of selling products, its search engine only returns results for Amazon products.

For authors, Amazon search results for books are a vital part of your book marketing.

The more you know about it, the more you can do to improve your prospects.

Yes, it will take a little time for you to work through the information below.

But it will help you and your book have a better chance of success.

How does Amazon search work?

Like other search engines, Amazon uses algorithms, which are currently Amazon A9 and A10.

While all the inside workings of these algorithms are secret, some elements are known.

For Amazon products, including books, these are the key factors to rank on the first page of search results.

1. Keyword selection

2. Keyword placement

3. Product (book) title

4. Product (book) description

5. Category selection

6. Sales rank

7. Reviews

If you work on these seven points, you stand a much better chance of ranking higher in Amazon search results for books.

Nothing is easy in publishing.

But at least you are in control of most of the items on the list.

Let’s look at each of them in more detail.

KDP metadata for books

When you publish your book with Amazon KDP, you need to provide two categories and seven search keywords.

You also need to provide your title (and subtitle if you have one), author name, and book description.

These elements are all part of your metadata that Amazon algorithms use to correctly list and place your book.

But never think you can provide all this information by guesswork.

Before you publish your new book, you need to take the time to do your research on all of these elements.

There are a few ways you can do your research.

You can use the search bar on Amazon to check your keyword ideas.

It’s slow but a simple free method of doing your research.

However, you only get ten results and no information about search volume or popularity.

There are also some free Amazon keyword tools you can try that work a little better.

The best way to research KDP keywords

The easiest and fastest way to find Amazon keywords and categories is to use software that lets you access the Amazon database for books.

The most popular tool by far for authors is Publisher Rocket.

As you can see, you can research keywords and categories, check your competition, and also find keywords for AMS ads.

You can access information such as search volume. sales, average book price, and the number of competing books.

Here is an example search. The list of keywords suggestions was far too long to fit in the image below, so I can only show you a small selection.

Ideally, you are looking for keywords with a high number of searches, a low competitive score, and healthy sales.

You also have access to tutorials to help you find the best keyword and category selections for your book.

Okay, Publisher Rocket is not free. But you only pay once, and the program is constantly updated.

It’s by far the best tool you can use to help you get your book to appear in Amazon search results.

Optimize your book title and description

Selecting and using keywords in your book title and book description is an often overlooked opportunity.

If you get it right, you can extend your book exposure to Google search as well.

It works best for non-fiction and self-help books. But it’s possible for fiction if you do good research.

Here is the result of a search for growing orchids on Amazon.

But for the same search term in Google, Amazon books can often appear.

Both of these results come from using a search keyword in either the title or book description.

One tip is that you should only use your selected keyword once in your title and book description. But you could use variations to improve your search results.

Another is that you don’t need to list this search term in your seven back-end keywords.

Sales ranking and reviews

Without a doubt, these are the two toughest parts of marketing and promoting a new book.

But for Amazon algorithms, they are critical factors.

Amazon wants to sell things, including your book.

However, if your book has zero sales and no reviews, the algorithm will decide that it is unlikely to sell and will rank it very low.

The only way to win on these two fronts is to get to work well before you publish your book.

You need to create interest and then beg, cajole or persuade people you know to buy your book and leave a customer review.

Luckily, there are so many ways you can promote a book.

But never leave it until after you publish your book. You have to get to work well before your book launch to get first-day sales and reviews.

Then the algorithm will treat your book much better in Amazon search results for books.

Summary

Getting your book to rank high in Amazon search doesn’t happen by good luck or accident.

You need to put in a lot of work and effort to give your book everything it needs to succeed.

But if you concentrate your focus on the seven points I listed earlier in this article, you will be well on your way.

You can control the first five points. Make sure you do your research to find the best keywords and categories for your book.

You are also in control of placing your keywords in your title and book description.

The last two items on the list are tough, for sure.

But if you work on them as much as you can, you will reap the rewards of all your efforts.

Yes, there are a lot of books and ebooks published every day, so it’s highly competitive.

However, very few new authors take the time to get things right before they publish.

Knowing this gives fact you an advantage. If you get everything right, you will be way ahead of the pack.