How To Use Listicles To Inform Blog Readers

By Lisa Brown

Our society has become so fast-paced that you have to write content that is quickly absorbed.

Even though there is a time and place for in-depth articles, many readers just want to get straight to the facts. One great way to do this is to write listicles.

With the amount of information you can find online, the market can be very competitive. You want to make sure that the listicles that you do write are of interest to your readers.

If they share your article, you are even luckier. Of course, there are strategies you can use to help you achieve these shares.

How To

People are always looking for solutions to their problems and offering this type of listicle is going to get a lot of interest from your readers.

If you offer a statement of purpose writing service, you can do a listicle on how you do this in your professional capacity.

It can be about anything, as long as the goal is achieved at the end of the day.

Top, Best and Most

Throwing these prominent words around is going to attract a lot of attention.

Nobody is going to settle for a weak headline, so make sure you describe yours as the best listicle out there. This will get the attention, but your list has to be the best in order for it to be shared.

You have to deliver on your promise here.

Brainstorm First

Before you start with your listicle, make sure to do a brainstorming session first.

This is the space and time you are going to use to get your ducks in a row. Figure out what you want to write about and then go and do the research.

You want your information to be true, and in order for that to be a fact, you need to put in the foundation work.

Relevance

Is the list you are writing relevant in today’s time?

Make sure that what you write about is actual information that people need right now. You cannot write a “how to” list about a mobile phone that is no longer produced.

Writing a list about how to write an engineering personal statement will be relevant to an engineering student.

This is why you have to know who you are writing for and what information they need.

Numbering

Even though it should be obvious, we have all seen some listicles without any numbering.

Make sure you put chronological numbers next to each item. This makes it easier for your readers to reference where they stopped or which point they found most interesting.

This also makes your list look neat and not like one narrow paragraph. Our brains do better when information is organised, and you stand a better chance of having your listicle shared.

If the reader has a bad experience and gets confused with reading your post, they are less likely to share it.

Page Length

There are longer lists that people write, but you want to keep it to about one page if you want your readers to read every item.

Listicles are there for individuals who want information fast, without having to read a chapter in a book.

If your listicle runs over ten pages, I think you are missing the point of why listicles were created in the first place.

Use odd numbers

Research has been done, and it appears that adding an odd number in your title will make your post more popular.

It has to do with absorbing information better when odd numbers are used. Number 3 and 5 do better than 2 and 4.

Your goal is to share information in the best way for it to be absorbed quickly and efficiently by your readers.

Strong Title

Any article needs to have a strong title, but listicles are often neglected.

Make sure your headline catches the attention of your readers and are interesting enough to make them curious. You do not want to use a clickbait title, but an interesting one.

With your competition writing a similar listicle as you, make sure your title is where you win the attention of your audience. If you are writing a statement of purpose for MBA, your title can make or break your piece.

The same applies to every piece of writing you do.

Motivate and encourage

Encouraging people to take action and do better is always going to be popular.

We love to be motivated and writing a post that actually achieves that is great. People come online every day to find some kind of motivation and you really cannot lose when you write a listicle that is going to inspire someone to achieve their goals.

To the point

Do not drag your listicle out with irrelevant items. Instead, you want to stick to the point at all times.

Your title should not mislead the reader, but rather have your content deliver to the title you chose. It is better to drop an irrelevant item rather than adding it to the list and have it confuse the reader.

Enjoy the process

Do not take your listicle so seriously that you do not enjoy the process.

If you are writing about a topic that is new to you, enjoy the learning curve. Adding value to the public with information that is close to your heart should bring you excitement.

Writing should never feel like pulling out your teeth, so make sure you enjoy every moment of it.

Conclusion

Listicles are not going away anytime soon. It is a quick and effective way of sharing valuable information.

Get your facts right before you list an item. Once you have confirmed that the item is true and it is in line with the message you want to communicate, add it to your list.

Some people believe that listicles are a lazy way of writing, but if this is what the readers want, then give them what they like reading. Writing listicles is fun, and who doesn’t like a bit of fun when writing?

Lisa Brown works as a content manager. She is specialized on writing useful articles for writers, students and people who want to improve their writing skills. Her hobby is reading, travelling and blogging. Lisa`s life motto is “Never stop learning, because life never stops teaching”.

