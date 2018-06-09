There is no doubt that we need more good content on the net and when it appears, we appreciate it.

By Lisa Brown

If you are a blogger who wants to add value to the lives of your readers, you are on the right track.

Blogs are popping up everywhere, but not all of them are successful. The reason behind it is that they are not committed, or the content is not useful to the readers.

It’s not about writing clickbait articles, but when the reader finds content, it should be of benefit. Great content is why they will come back for more.

You want to be able to add value, but also connect with your readers.

This task is not always as easy as it seems and a lot of hard work goes into one single blog post. Writing a personal bio is hard work because you want to say enough, but not too much.

It is the conundrum bloggers find themselves in.

These practical tips are applicable because you can start using them today.

Ask your audience

A great way to write content that matters to your readers is to go out and ask them.

You can do this in a blog post itself or on one of your social media platforms. Subjects that might seem right to you might not be what your audience needs.

If you can get this right from the start and write about what they want to hear, you can gain a lot more. Sometimes you have posts that you already wrote a while back, and it might need some updating.

If you see that some posts are more popular than others, you can extend them and update them with new information.

Trending topics

If you are planning to reach more people than your current audience, you might want to have a look at what is trending at the moment. It also allows you to stay up to date with what is happening online and cater to the needs of the users.

When you write about Google trends, you are going to reach a lot more people who can potentially become avid followers of your blog. There is a reason why these topics are popular, and it is a market you might have to tap into.

Let’s say you give writing advice and you list biography interview questions that might be within your limits. You do not have to cover every trending topic, but the ones that are in line with your blog and niche.

At the end of the day, you can write about whatever you want, but you want to have boundaries as well. People come to your blog because of what your blog represents and if it is working, don’t steer too far away.

Storytelling

Online users are human beings and not robots. When you write for people, you can achieve a lot by storytelling.

Our brains enjoy taking a little journey and find stories entertaining and relatable. The emotional ride that a story takes readers on is going to be embedded into their brains.

It is more likely that the story will be remembered and indirectly so will your blog. Remember that your story always has to end with a resolution.

You want to walk the reader through the events, but at the end, there needs to be some kind of action or lesson. Storytelling seems to have been a special skill for a long time, but we all have stories to tell.

What you go through in life might be similar to some of your readers. This is how you will be able to add value to their lives by expressing how you dealt with it.

Show yourself

Before your readers connect with your content, they will connect with you.

If you want to build a strong relationship with your audience, they need to know that there is a person behind the words. When writing, you want to be personal with boundaries.

You want to make sure that they know you are a person too and that your life is not always perfect. A lot of bloggers portray themselves to be some kind of magical beings, and that does not always work.

Share your struggles and your failures in a writer bio or on some of your blog posts. It’s not about uploading a photograph of yourself, but rather showing who you are through your writing.

You want to write the way you talk with your friends and family. Sounding like an actual person instead of a dictionary is going to help your audience see who you are.

Go a step further

There is a lot of good information on the net already, but you can still add value.

If there is a topic that has been covered before, you can dig a little deeper and give your own opinion on the subject matter. We are all different, and there are always people who will relate to what you are saying.

Do not feel like you cannot add anything to a discussed topic. All you have to do is go the extra mile by researching more or coming up with content that is unique to who you are.

In life, there are no right or wrong views. Being different might be the best thing you ever do for yourself and others, so don’t be afraid to do so.

Conclusion

You can be a successful blogger or writer. There is no shame in trying to find a perfect balance.

You want to write about the topics that are close to your heart while touching the heart of others. Writing content that matters depends on who you are writing for.

If your content adds value to the lives of your readers, then you have done your job well. There are no shortcuts to writing good content, and you want to take longer instead to update than update content you are not happy about.

Always remember why you started writing and you will stay on point.

Lisa Brown works as a content manager. She is specialized in writing useful articles for writers, students and people who want to improve their writing skills. Her hobby is reading, travelling and blogging. Lisa`s life motto is “Never stop learning because life never stops teaching”.